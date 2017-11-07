Former All-Star RHP Roy Halladay dies in plane crash in Gulf of Mexico

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Authorities have confirmed that former All-Star pitcher Roy Halladay died in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference that Halladay’s ICON A5 went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Florida.

The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found Halladay’s body. No survivors were found.

They said they couldn’t confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where it was headed.

Roy Halladay. | Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Halladay retired in 2013 after 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays followed by four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies said they were “numb” after hearing the news about Halladay.

“There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game,” the Phillies wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

Many other former and current baseball players also shared their condolences after Halladay’s passing.

I wanted to be Roy Halladay. I’m heartbroken, rest easy Doc. — dan haren (@ithrow88) November 7, 2017

Oh my god man. Day ruined. Wow. Prayers with the entire Halladay family. This is awful! https://t.co/nrS2INJ231 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) November 7, 2017

Every pitcher tried to imitate him, no hitter wanted to face him, and everybody liked him. RIP Roy Halladay — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) November 7, 2017