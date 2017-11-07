Scottie Pippen clearly is a big tennis fan.
Pippen spotted Novak Djokovic while he was leaving il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, California on Monday.
Pippen acted similar to how a teenage girl would act as if she found Justin Bieber on the streets of California. The former Bulls star pulled out his cellphone and asked if he could take a picture with Djokovic.
The tennis star obliged and Pippen was nearly in shock as he walked away.
Pippen later shared the photo of the two on Instagram and praised Djokovic in the caption.
“Ran into a tennis GOAT and a favorite of mine at lunch yesterday,” Pippen wrote.
A TMZ photographer also caught the interaction between the two on video.