Sox notes: With Carson Fulmer down, Dylan Covey is up

Dylan Covey is back with the White Sox after being called up to replace struggling starter Carson Fulmer, who was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte after the blowout loss Friday night.

Covey will have to improve on his own past performances if his second return this season is going to stick. He previously was called up April 28 to pitch the second game of a doubleheader and gave up four runs in six innings to take the loss against the Royals.

The 26-year-old right-hander went 0-7 in 18 appearances last season, including 12 starts. He allowed too many walks (34) and home runs (20) in 70 innings.

Things have been going better for him in Charlotte, where he’s among the International League leaders with a 2.33 ERA. He has a 3-1 record with 35 strikeouts in seven starts.

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 19: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox is unable to catch a foul ball hit by Robinson Chirinos #61 of the Texas Rangers (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775135916

Covey said he has made a few mechanical adjustments since his last appearance in the majors. He said he had a tendency to “drift down the mound” instead of driving toward home plate.

“I feel really good,” Covey said. “I know what I need to do. I know this level now after spending some time here last year. So I just need to go out there and not change anything that I’ve been doing my past few outings.”

Manager Rick Renteria wouldn’t say whether Covey will be inserted into the rotation, but Covey said he’s willing and ready.

The Sox will need to find someone to start while Fulmer is down at Charlotte and Carlos Rodon is on the disabled list.

Delmonico out

Outfielder Nicky Delmonico said it was hard to hear the doctor give him the news Friday night that he would miss four to six weeks with a broken bone in his right middle finger.

“Going in, getting X-rays and seeing the look on the doctor’s face when he told me — it was tough then,” Delmonico said. “But today is ‘What’s forward?’ and ‘What can I do?’ Just let it rest and come back and get ready.”

Delmonico was hit by a 92 mph pitch from Matt Moore during the second inning Friday. He said it was the first time he’d ever been hit by a pitch on his hand.

“I knew I was in trouble when I couldn’t take my batting glove off,” Delmonico said. “It definitely didn’t feel good. . . . When they finally took the batting glove off, it was like a golf ball on my hand.”

Delmonico is hitting .224 with one homer and seven RBI this season. Leury Garcia started in left field in his place Saturday.

Rodon rehab

Rodon pitched well in a rehab start at Class A Kannapolis on Saturday, allowing one run in five innings with six strikeouts against the Hickory Crawdads. He gave up three hits with no walks.

Rodon has been on the disabled list since March 28 as he recovers from offseason left shoulder surgery.

Rodon threw 65 pitches and 42 strikes in the rehab start. Only three batted balls left the infield, a pair of doubles and an RBI single in the fifth inning.