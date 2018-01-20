Hawks teach Bulls lesson in art of tanking

ATLANTA — The Hawks shot 11-for-48 from three-point range.

They used 13 players, including someone named Josh Magette.

And they allowed 36 points in the fourth quarter in what was supposed to be mop-up time.

Take note, Bulls front office — that’s how you tank away a season.

Thanks to a game-high 20 points from Robin Lopez, as well as 31 assists as a team, the Bulls kept the Hawks in position to have the most pingpong balls in the lottery with a 113-97 victory Saturday.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was asked after the game if the Hawks had mastered the art of the tank better than the Bulls have this season. Needless to say, he stayed as far away from that question as possible.

“Built a double-digit lead right out of the gate, and I thought that was important for this game,’’ Hoiberg said. “Overall, a really complete performance by our guys, and hopefully we can keep it going.’’

He then pivoted and tried to pump up the Hawks.

“They had three really good wins in their last four games over San Antonio, New Orleans and at Denver, so this team was playing really, really good basketball. We knew we had to come out and play with great effort if we wanted to have a chance to win this game.’’

Good try, but like the Bulls (18-28) tried to do entering the season, the Hawks’ front office has thrown a product on the court that faces a talent deficiency on a nightly basis. The big difference is the Bulls’ young players have grown up quicker than anticipated, while the Hawks (13-32) are still the hot mess they were when training camp ended.

Once the Bulls took a 13-point lead in the first quarter, it felt like a go-through-the-motions game for the Hawks the rest of the way.

“We knew it was going to be an important game for us after a tough loss to Golden State [on Wednesday],’’ Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic said. “That [loss] gave us the confidence that we can beat any team in this league.’’

It was a good way to start the three-game road trip. But the question is whether Mirotic will finish the trip with the Bulls.

The trade deadline is Feb. 8, and rumors are swirling across the league. Mirotic wants to be on a contending team, but the Bulls’ front office is willing to be patient.

Hoiberg was asked if general manager Gar Forman or vice president of basketball operations John Paxson had updated him on any trade talks.

“It’s part of the business to actively see if there’s anything out there to improve your team obviously in the long term, and that’s what it’s all about with our group right now,’’ Hoiberg said. “Right now we’ve got a young team, one of the younger teams in the league, and generally teams like that are very active around the trade deadline. But the other thing is that all these rumors that are out there right now, most of them are just rumors.’’

Mirotic isn’t the only trade candidate on the roster, with Lopez and Justin Holiday also possibilities. Hoiberg indicated that dialogue between him and the front office will stay open throughout the process.

“There is communication,’’ Hoiberg said. “Yeah, we talk, sure.’’