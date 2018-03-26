The Bulls know they are second fiddle to Loyola these days, and understand why

It isn’t very often that a mid-major college basketball team is bigger news than the NBA team playing in the same city.

Then again, Loyola’s run to the NCAA Final Four isn’t exactly a common occurrence in Chicago.

And frankly, with the Bulls crawling to the finish line like they are in these final weeks, embracing the pro guys right about now feels kind of empty.

Heck, the Bulls players even get it.

“They’re making the city proud,’’ guard/forward Denzel Valentine said of Loyola’s run. “They’re doing their thing. I’m happy for them. I feel like it’s me playing in the Final Four. I’m excited for them.

The thing is they’re not satisfied. They’re trying to win it all.’’

Valentine would know.

His older brother, Drew, is an assistant coach for the Ramblers, and both Valentine and Cameron Payne spent time working out with the college players over the summer. That’s why Valentine feels like a little piece of him will be playing this weekend.

It also sparked some memories of when Valentine’s Michigan State team made it to the Final Four.

“It’s nuts,’’ Valentine recalled. “This is my best basketball experience. That and getting drafted, by far. The whole week of festivities, you feel like a movie star. It’s an unreal feeling.’’

Not the only connection the Bulls have with Loyola, either.

Coach Fred Hoiberg has become friendly with Ramblers coach Porter Moser, and has been all in on backing their run. The two first crossed paths on the recruiting trail back when Hoiberg was leading Iowa State.

“I can’t talk specifics about specific players,’’ Hoiberg said. “But I do remember when you’re on the recruiting trail and you see the guys who are really good as far as tacticians and coaches and the players have developed chemistry, one team that sticks out is a team in Kansas City that had been together really since about fourth grade.

“I remember going through that whole story of how that team was put together and how the high school coach was able to start that system early in the process. It’s fun to watch teams that have great chemistry like that. You look at what Loyola is doing out there right now and they’re so together. And even getting off to the slow start the other night, to be able to stick with it and then really gain the momentum and never look back after that, they’re playing at such a high level of confidence right now.

“It’s such an exciting thing for everybody involved to see what they’re going through. We’ll see what happens. They’ve got the Blue next game. It should be exciting.’’

What likely won’t be as exciting?

Watching the Bulls limp into Houston.

Hoiberg announced on Tuesday that Zach LaVine (knee), Kris Dunn (toe), Antonio Blakeney (wrist) and Paul Zipser (foot) are all out against the Western Conference powerhouse. Valentine (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (back) are both game-time decisions.

“The reality of it is, we’ve got to still lock in, nine-game season left,’’ forward Bobby Portis said of the current state of the roster. “Go out there, play to the best of our abilities. Go out there and grind it out each and every day. Obviously, it’s been tough the last two weeks, but in the NBA nobody feels sorry for you. You have to still go out there and prepare each and every day to go out there and win, play well.’’