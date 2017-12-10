The Bulls rebuild is off to a slow start and that’s not a bad thing

Kris Dunn is sidelined for at least another week with an injured finger.

Zach LaVine is ahead of schedule in his anterior cruciate ligament recovery, but mid-November is still the timetable for him to start full practices.

And then there’s first-round pick Lauri Markkanen, who is up and running after a back injury had him on the shelf for the first half of preseason games, but still didn’t have time to show enough to win a starting job with the Bulls.

So is the rebuild half full or simply half empty and stuck in mud?

Coach Fred Hoiberg didn’t see it as a bad thing, even with the three key pieces of the rebuild non-starters when the Bulls take the floor in Toronto next week.

“I don’t think so,’’ Hoiberg said on Thursday. “The important thing is Kris was really starting to come along. I thought his minutes in the [Friday] game he got hurt were the best that it’s been since he’s been here. We’re all thankful that the [finger] injury is not a long-term thing. And we hope to get him back out there shortly after the beginning of the season.

“Zach is coming along great. He’s ahead of schedule. He’s not cleared for contact yet but he’s moving around in unpredictable movements now, which is important. We’ll stick with the initial timeframe from what the doctors gave.

“And then Lauri what he showed in that last game was great for him. It was good for his confidence to see that ball go through the net. It’s something he can build on. But I’ve loved everything he’s been about since he’s been back from back spasms.’’

What Hoiberg won’t admit to is while developing the baby Alphas is key, the front office won’t exactly be shedding a tear if losses pile up early on. After all, a member of the front office told the Sun-Times back in July how important getting a top pick in the 2018 draft will be, so exercising extreme patience in injury recovery and development is a must as far as they’re concerned.

Even players like Dunn aren’t losing sleep over the idea that all three might not be playing together until at least December.

“I think it’s just about being patient,’’ Dunn said. “Lauri, he was in Finland, so there was a lot of strain on his back from all the games they played [in the EuroBasket tournament]. Zach, with his injury, you try to take it slow with him because he’s a big piece to this team. And me, I’m just slowly trying to get back. So it’s just a slow thing.

“And we’ve got enough good guys, guys that work hard all summer. Not saying it’s time for them to step up because they’re ready for the role, but I think we’re doing a good job competing in the preseason. … It’s a rebuild for the whole team, not just us three guys. We’re a group of guys who are all rebuilding together.’’

It’s definitely allowed Hoiberg to have a clear picture of his starting group, with the third-year coach saying last week that Jerian Grant, Justin Holiday, Nikola Mirotic, Paul Zipser and Robin Lopez would be his starting five for the start of the regular season.

That doesn’t mean they’re going to keep those spots as the season goes on, however.

“That’s the great thing about this group is that there is always going to be competition, trying to go out and get rotation spots, starting spots, and most important spots in the fourth quarter and down the stretch,’’ Hoiberg said.