The Bulls will be ‘patient’ in free agency, and they’ve made that message clear

The Bulls front office has been transitioning into unfamiliar territory over the last few seasons.

Consistency with their message, as well as some good old fashioned transparency, are both new concepts, especially as far as general manager Gar Forman has been concerned.

Call it the Michael Reinsdorf influence, or simply VP of basketball John Paxson now the front man for the Gar/Pax band, but either way it’s been refreshing.

So when Paxson has been asked about free agency since the end of the regular season, and frequently throws out the word “patience’’ when discussing the current roster building being constructed, well, it’s time to take him for his word.

What that means for Bulls fans?

Go ahead and squash those pipedreams of somehow landing a white whale in LeBron James, Paul George or Kawhi Leonard.

Not happening.

Paxson reiterated that once again in a recent interview with The Score (670 AM).

“Here’s our philosophy in free agency: We do have cap space,’’ Paxson said. “We’re going to be cautious in terms of this – anything we do has to fit the timeline in terms of a rebuild and development. We’re not just going to go out and look for older guys that fit a need necessarily. If you do, it can’t be a long-term situation. We have to get our young players continuing to play to see what we have.’’

That’s why the Bulls might kick the tires on the likes of athletic forward Aaron Gordon (just 22 years old) or a Clint Capela (24 years old), but that doesn’t mean they’ll take it out for a test drive, let alone make an offer.

Especially with their own roster cleanup to worry about.

The bidding war for restricted free agent Zach LaVine will not be pretty, with the LaVine camp wanting near max money and the Bulls more than satisfied letting the market set the price on the guard.

The Sun-Times also reported at the end of the season that the Bulls would like to enter training camp with the likes of Jerian Grant, Paul Zipser, Noah Vonleh, Justin Holiday and Cristiano Felicio elsewhere. Vonleh was not offered a qualifying offer so that’s underway, but only Grant and Zipser are realistic cast-offs between now and the regular-season opener in October.

“In terms of free agency, we’re going to look,’’ Paxson said. “I think what we need to do, and this speaks to how you get better over time, if we can acquire players that we feel add to our asset base, that they’re under good contracts, that when an opportunity arises if some player becomes available that maybe hey, what Oklahoma City did, they had some assets and were able to go out and get Paul George [last offseason]. They had some pieces.

“You can debate what they did over and over again, but that was a position they were in with their assets to make a move. That’s the position we want to be in. If a player fits our timeline, if it’s a value contract so to speak that we think adds to our asset base, then we’ll take a look at that and move with that.’’

Until then, however, roster improvement has to come from within.

That consists of LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen taking huge jumps this summer, while the likes of drafted players such as Wendell Carter and Chandler Hutchison learn to fit in.

Exciting?

Not really.

Cautious?

Yes, but at least it’s out there for everyone to see.