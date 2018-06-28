Let the bidding begin, as the Bulls make David Nwaba a restricted free agent

With the NBA draft now in the rearview mirror, the Bulls returned to the business of basketball on Thursday, specifically taking care of their own.

According to a source, as expected the team extended a qualifying offer to reserve wing David Nwaba, now making him a restricted free agent.

The intent since the end of the season was to make this happen for Nwaba, with the Bulls looking to lock up their versatile defender within reason. There is always a chance that a team can come in and offer up ridiculous money for Nwaba that would completely mess with the payroll comfort general manager Gar Forman has been bragging about for years, but that is not the expectation for a player that averaged 23.5 minutes, while scoring 7.9 points and grabbing 4.7 rebounds per game.

There are already teams that have expressed interest through back channels for Nwaba, but the Bulls are prepared for that.

The other obvious move the team has been expected to make is they will not extend an offer to Noah Vonleh, allowing the reserve big man to become an unrestricted free agent.

With free agency ready to take off at 11:01 p.m. Central on Saturday, however, most of the attention from Forman will be on restricted free agent Zach LaVine, and the handful of offers he is expected to receive.

The Bulls will have 72 hours to match any offer for LaVine, and the plan all along has been to let the market set the price on the guard after the team will certainly low-ball the player that was considered the key piece in the Jimmy Butler trade last summer.