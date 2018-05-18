There’s a lot to be concerned about with Trae Young’s game

Trae Young said he had met with the Bulls. | Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Former Oklahoma point guard Trae Young confidently said he believe he’s the “best overall player in this draft.” But the second half of his season with the Sooners might beg to differ.

After an explosive start to the season, Young crumbled against Alabama’s Collin Sexton, who played a much more physical style. The Tide held Young to just 6-for-17 from the field in Oklahoma’s loss on Jan. 27.

From then on, opponents exploited the fact Young struggled to keep up against physical matchups. In the last 10 games of the regular season, Young shot 34.7 percent from the field.

However, Young, who is barely over 6-foot without sneakers, believes he can handle the physicality of the NBA.

There’s also concern that Young is not made out to play a rigorous 82-game schedule.

But Young said he’s more than capable of the NBA grind and said he’s already working on getting his body in shape for it. He claims he’s already gained 10 pounds of muscle over the last five weeks and plans to gain more this summer.

Asked what the biggest misconception about his game, Young said: “The fact that I don’t like playing defense.”

But again, Young is hopeful to prove critics wrong.

“The defensive side of things is something I’m looking forward to showing I’m capable of doing,” Young said.

As the Sun-Times previously reported, the Bulls have put a lot of scouting time into Young, which is concerning to say the least.

The Bulls already have a point guard in Kris Dunn. But as vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said Tuesday, the Bulls won’t hesitate to draft the best possible player available with their seventh overall pick, which might in turn replace one of their cornerstone players.

Young said he met with the Bulls along with other teams this week but didn’t delve into what the discussions were like.

Despite the sharp criticism, Young believes he’s capable of making an immediate impact.

“I think I bring a lot of things to the next level to a team,” he said. “I bring an immediate impact off the court as much as I do on the court as far as my skillset I can space out the defense. I can attack defenders in multiple ways, get my teammates involved. I can pretty much do it all for a team.”

At the end of the day, Young said he doesn’t care where he falls in the NBA Draft on June 21. Rather his main focus is finding the “right team” where he fits in their system.

“It’s all about the fit with me,” Young said.

NOTE: Bulls forward Paul Zipser underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair his fractured left foot.

The Bulls announced his procedure on Friday, but didn’t release a timetable for his recovery.