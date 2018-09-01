Who’s on third for Cubs down stretch? ‘I don’t know’

PHILADELPHIA – Now that Kris Bryant’s back in the Cubs’ lineup, how long will he be at third base?

With Daniel Murphy installed as the everyday second baseman, and Addison Russell expected to return to shortstop after a few days coming off the bench, Javy Baez – the Cubs’ MVP this year – needs a place to play.

That likely means a hefty dose of outfield play for Bryant over the final month of the season and into a potential postseason.

That’s something manager Joe Maddon has hinted about in the weeks leading up to Bryant’s return Saturday from a left shoulder injury, and right fielder Jason Heyward’s hamstring injury only increases the likelihood.

Bryant doubled in his second at-bat back from the disabled list.

“I don’t know, with Jason going down, that kind of shakes things up a little bit; I’m sure there’ll be some moving around,” Bryant said Saturday after returning from a four-game minor-league rehab assignment.

“I’m fine with that,” said the 2016 National League MVP. “I look at 2016 as my best year, and I played a lot of outfield there. I’m ready for it. I’ve just got to make sure I get work at both of those positions.”

For now, Russell will be eased back into action as a late-inning defensive replacement as he returns from a DL stint for right shoulder and left finger injuries.

That would involve Murphy going to the bench, Baez sliding to second and Russell finishing games at short.

“We have a lot of really good moving parts,” Maddon said.

Bryant, who doubled in his second at-bat, said his shoulder feels healthy and strong after being sidelined since July 23 – for the second time with the same injury.

Maddon has talked about giving Bryant regular days off down the stretch to keep him strong, but Bryant said he feels especially rested with all the down time and won’t necessarily need it.

His expectations for his performance the rest of the way?

“Just to be Kris Bryant,” he said. “That’s pretty good to me.”

Heyward return uncertain

Heyward wouldn’t speculate on a timeline for returning from the right hamstring injury he suffered trying to make a diving catch in Atlanta on Thursday. But considering the “pop” he felt and the importance of his health in October it could be most of September.

“It felt like somebody took [a medical reflex hammer] and hit me pretty good,” said Heyward of the pain he felt just before he landed on the dive. “It was kind of off to the side that I felt it. Once I felt it, I knew it popped.

“It could have been worse,” he added. “But it still is a hamstring, and we’ve just got to make sure we take the tie to get it right, and we’ll see what happens.”

Reinforcements

In addition to the additions from the DL of Bryant and Russell Saturday, the Cubs added three more players from Class AAA Iowa as rosters expanded: right-hander James Norwood, catcher Taylor Davis and pinch-running specialist Terrance Gore.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Davis and Gore, the Cubs designated for assignment right-hander Luke Farrell and left-hander Rob Zastryzny.

Catcher Bobby Wilson, acquired Thursday in a trade from the Twins, also joined the team Saturday, but he won’t be eligible to be activated from the 10-day DL from an ankle sprain until Tuesday.

The Cubs likely will make just three additions beyond that, once the minor-league seasons end next week, activating right-hander Tyler Chatwood and left-hander Brian Duensing from the DL and recalling right-hander Alec Mills.