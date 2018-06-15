Tiger Woods says he ‘absolutely’ will win a major again

Tiger Woods hits out of the fescue on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. | Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is going to need some help to make the cut at the U.S. Open after finishing the second round at 2 over par, leaving him 10 over for the tournament.

But he says he hasn’t given up his belief he will win more major tournaments.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked if he would add to his total of 14 majors in his career.

Why?

“Have you seen the way I’ve been swinging?”

Woods says he hit the ball well but struggled with his putting in two rounds at Shinnecock Hills. And he had extra trouble on the first two holes, playing them at 7 over on Thursday and Friday.

The projected cut line is 7 over heading into the afternoon session.

Woods showed plenty of grit at the end of his round. He birdied his last two holes, but he was 14 shots back of leader Dustin Johnson.

Woods said careers are measured by what players do four times a year in the majors, noting he won three of them in one year alone. He said he had a good feeling coming into the tournament, but his opening 78 put him too far back to make much of a move.

Despite the two birdies to finish, Woods said “I don’t think you can be too happy and too excited about 10 over par.”