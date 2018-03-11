Tired of the ‘softness,’ big man Bobby Portis sparks the Bulls over the Hawks

ATLANTA – Bobby Portis took it personal.

It was about time someone on the roster did.

Down 12 points already and still in the final minutes of the first quarter, Ports felt like the team was again looking soft like the Bulls did two nights earlier in Detroit.

So he made the business decision to muddy-up the game a bit.

An elbow here, a flex-the-muscles pose there, and all of a sudden it was a 20-win Atlanta team that was softening up during the Sunday afternoon matinee.

“We needed someone to go out there – we were playing very soft and Bobby is a guy that is a player that will go out and make physical plays for us,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “You have to have a guy like that on the floor.’’

Thanks to “a guy like that’’ the Bulls came back to beat Atlanta 129-122, as Portis finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, as well as finishing plus-21 in the plus/minus category.

Portis loved every second of his 27 minutes of work.

“Aw for sure,’’ Portis said, when asked if he took it upon himself to bring some pain to the floor. “You know sitting on the sideline you get a chance to analyze the game for five, six, seven minutes while you’re sitting there. I’m always talking to my teammates that are coming off the bench with me and tell them that we’ve got to bring the fire, bring the juice off the bench. I feel like [Sunday] each and every player that came off the bench made a positive impact on the game.’’

They had their reasons.

While many Bulls fans would have loved the Hawks to come out on top of the “Great Tanking Wars of 2018,’’ Bulls players have carried a much different opinion. They were embarrassed enough with the loss to the Pistons.

“We felt embarrassed last game [in Detroit] with our performance that we displayed,’’ Portis said. “Our toughness wasn’t there the last game, so we tried to bring the physicality to this game. We didn’t want this one to slip out of our hands.’’

It was the starters that helped with that. While Portis steadied the ship, it was Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen that found some redemption in the final quarter, combining for 17 points and holding off the Atlanta rally.

LaVine finished with 21 points, while Markkanen had 19 and Kris Dunn scored 13 with five assists.

Hoiberg acknowledged that strong finish by the starters, but still wanted to credit the second unit for 62 combined points.

“I give our bench a lot of credit for really turning that game around,’’ Hoiberg said. “I thought they came out and made simple plays. We were taking a lot of one-pass shots. I thought every single guy in that first unit was thirsty out there except for Robin [Lopez]. He was setting screens, rolling, and then we would throw up a contested shot. But second unit came out and calmed things down.’’

Around the rim

Hoiberg pulled no punches concerning a behind-the-back pass that Denzel Valentine delivered during the game. The pass went out of bounds. “I thought we made simple plays accept for Denzel’s stupid-ass pass out of bounds on a behind-the-back,’’ Hoiberg said. Asked if Valentine learned his lesson, Hoiberg said, “God I hope so.’’ … Lopez started, but Justin Holiday did not play despite being dressed and active. … Paul Zipser was still sidelined with soreness in his left foot. … Rookie Antonio Blakeney continued getting more minutes, scoring 14 points off the bench.