Tom Brady could be first QB to lead NFL in passing yards and win Super Bowl

Tom Brady could do something no other quarterback has done in the previous 51 NFL seasons. | Getty Images

Yes, you read that headline right.

As odd as it sounds, no winning quarterback in the past 51 Super Bowls — including Tom Brady — has thrown for the most yards during the regular season and won the sport’s ultimate game that same season.

In fact, only five times was the NFL leader in passing yards even playing on the last Sunday of the season, and each time they came up empty. Dan Marino (1984), Kurt Warner (2001), Rich Gannon (2002), Tom Brady (2007) and Peyton Manning (2013) all came in with prolific numbers but walked away losers.

Drew Brees has led the NFL in passing seven times, but he didn’t in 2009 when the Saints won the Super Bowl. Matt Schaub threw for the most yards that season. Brees was sixth.

This is the third time Brady has led the league in passing yards. In the 2005 season, Brady and the Pats lost to Denver in the divisional round. In 2007, the Pats’ attempt at a perfect season in the Super Bowl was foiled by the Giants and David Tyree’s helmet-catch.

There’s another interesting little piece of trivia regarding this Super Bowl. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles could become only the second quarterback to start the season as a backup and win a Super Bowl.

The first? Tom Brady in 2001.