Tyler Chatwood looks better but not good enough to prevent Cubs’ loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE – Tyler Chatwood didn’t come close to beating the Brewers on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

But it was as close to a victory for him and the Cubs as they’ve seen in his starts for weeks. And if it’s a sign of recent work paying off, it could bode well for the first-year Cubs starter.

Far and away the major-league leader in walks this season, Chatwood on Tuesday didn’t walk a batter until the third, and he finished his five-inning with just two walks – only the third time in 13 starts this season he has walked that few.

“He seems to be more at ease with himself for lack of a better term,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before the Brewers beat the Cubs 4-0 Tuesday night at Miller Park in the second game of a three-game series, with first place in the National League Central on the line.

Tyler Chatwood against the Brewers Tuesday night. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“It’s not a physical thing. They kind of ironed out the delivery part,” Maddon said, referring to Chatwood and pitching coach Jim Hickey. “So I like that. Now it’s just a matter of him going out there and seeing the target, picking up the glove and throwing it where he wants to.”

Maddon said again that he liked what he saw from Chatwood in his previous start – despite failing to get through five innings, walking seven, hitting a batter and throwing three pitches over batters’ heads.

“He got wild a couple times, but overall I saw better command of his fastball,” Maddon said. “The big thing I’ve been harping on is for him to pitch and not just throw his fastball. I think he gets hung up on his fastball sometimes. He’s got such a good curve ball, cutter and changeup. I want him to pitch.”

Chatwood, whose 58 walks are 15 more than anyone else in the majors has allowed, looked like he was following Maddon’s script – throwing far fewer four-seam fastballs than normal, with a strong mix of off-speed stuff, including nine changeups.

He gave up five hits, including three within the first four batters of the first inning, but also retired eight consecutive batters after a two-run double in the third – nine to finish the game if you count Travis Shaw caught stealing after walking with two outs in the fifth.

It wasn’t a win. It wasn’t even a quality start. Shaw’s pair of two-run doubles assured that much, on both counts.

But if Chatwood has found some semblance of comfort – never mind the strike zone – the Cubs might finally find that starting rotation they thought they’d built over the winter.

For now, Brewers starter Chase Anderson made sure Shaw’s run production held up through his seven innings of work on Tuesday – allowing the Cubs only one hit and two walks.

That hit was a weak chopper toward third base by Willson Contreras in the second inning. Shaw, playing third, had no play on the ball. Anderson retired 17 consecutive batters to finish his outing after that.

Winners of 12 of their previous 15 games entering play Tuesday night, the Cubs had won eight of nine against the Brewers this season – including an 11-inning victory Monday at Miller Park.

But if the Cubs are getting into the Brewers’ heads, it didn’t show Tuesday night, as the Brewers moved back into first by a half-game just one night after the Cubs snatched first away from Milwaukee.

“They’re professionals,” said Maddon, downplaying the idea that the Cubs were in anybody’s heads. “They’re so good, too. It’s not like they’re a bad team. They’re a very good team, and they know how good they are. I think it’s incumbent upon us to keep it there. I don’t want to assume anything. I want to give them much more credit than I want to give them less credit.”