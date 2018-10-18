The Bulls were undermanned and overwhelmed in season opener in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – One habit Fred Hoiberg has stayed clear of in his coaching tenure is feeling sorry for himself.

That was again tested on Thursday.

Hours before watching his young Bulls run off the floor in their 127-108 season-opening loss against the 76ers, Hoiberg was already dealing with a training camp elbow injury to Lauri Markkanen that would keep the 7-footer sidelined until late November, as well as a $40-million free agent pickup in Jabari Parker that had already played himself from starter to reserve.

So of course the jabs kept coming, as Hoiberg would also have to start Year 2 of the rebuild without Kris Dunn, who had to leave Philadelphia for the birth of his first son.

“You can’t,’’ Hoiberg said, when explaining staying clear of a woes-me attitude. “It happens in this league. Kris, you know, welcomed a baby boy, and that’s why he’s missing [Thursday]. So happy for him, and obviously it’s a huge thing.

“These types of things happen. You have injuries, you have family things that pop up like this. … We’ll do the best with what we got.’’

As Philadelphia proved, what the Bulls got wasn’t close to good enough.

After actually hanging in around through the first half against a 76ers team projected to challenge for a top spot in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls watched a respectable 65-58 halftime deficit completely get out of hand in the second half, thanks to a 19-3 run to start the third quarter, and an inability to have any answer for All-Star Joel Embiid.

Sure, the Bulls’ 19-year-old rookie tried, but as Wendell Carter Jr. learned in his first real NBA game – and first start – playing against the physicality of Robin Lopez in practice was one thing. Embiid was a mountain the rook wasn’t ready to climb.

That became evident early, as Embiid man-handled Carter in the opening five minutes, scoring 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting, including four free throws. He finished with 30 points.

“He’s a phenomenal player,’’ Carter said of Embiid. “Very big, very skilled, very poised. I tried to study up as much as I could, but at that point it was more of an effort thing. I didn’t go out there with my best effort. It’s just a learning experience for me.

“I don’t want to put too much on myself. It’s the first game. It would be different if it was the 50th game or 60th game. Just going to move on from it.’’

Not the only mismatch on the floor for the Bulls (0-1) either.

With Dunn and his defense missing, Hoiberg threw a bunch of different looks at point guard Ben Simmons, including Cameron Payne, who started in Dunn’s place. There was a little Justin Holiday and Zach LaVine along the way, but Simmons didn’t seem bothered by whichever look came his way defensively, finishing with a triple-double by scoring 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Bulls (0-1) did had some life at the tip, as neither team seemed interested in stopping the other. The Bulls came out of the first stanza leading 41-38, thanks to LaVine scoring 15 of his team-high 30 points and Bobby Portis chipping in 13.

As LaVine reminded his teammates afterwards, however, one quarter doesn’t make a game.

“There’s four quarters to a game,’’ LaVine said. “[Philadelphia] They did a good job of staying into the game. We just had to play defense a little more. Second quarter we just got stagnant, third quarter they just came out and [whooped] us and we couldn’t recover from it. That’s what we got to learn from.’’