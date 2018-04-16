University of Illinois graduate McFadden wins Boston Marathon wheelchair race

Tatyana Mcfadden, of the United States, hoists the trophy after winning the women's wheelchair division of the 122nd Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Boston. | Elise Amendola/Associated Press

BOSTON — Tatyana McFadden has won the women’s wheelchair race at the Boston Marathon.

The 28-year-old from Maryland crossed the finish line on Boylston Street on Monday in an official time of 2 hour, 4 minutes, 39 seconds. It was the slowest winning time in 30 years.

It gives McFadden five Boston Marathon wins and a record-setting 22 victories in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

The Russian-born McFadden is a graduate of the University of Illinois. She says she’s overwhelmed after winning what she knew would be a tough race.

She also won this year’s women’s wheelchair race at the Chicago Marathon.