Ron Wozny photographed the urban pollinator above on the Northwest Side, up close.

E: “During the flood [in Des Plaines], looking out my window, I saw a bunch of carp swimming around: there were carp in my backyard and also in the middle of my street going through the spawning rituals (big groups chasing and rolling). I thought I would give it a try. Lost a few, but brought in this one, caught just off my patio literally. I can say I caught a fish in my backyard now, using my steelhead setup and bread.’’ Sam Santangelo, Des Plaines

A: Nothing beats creativity in the moment.

70 Percent of "Asian carp,'' which are some hybrid of bighead and silvers, according to Kevin Irons, Illinois' aquatic nuisance species program manager LAST WORD "I think this will be the best August in many years for trollers and best king run in many years for the shore fishermen.'' Capt. Scott Wolfe, of School of Fish Charters, on prospects for near-shore Chinook salmon

