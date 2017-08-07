Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Ron Wozny photographed the urban pollinator above on the Northwest Side, up close.
DALE’S MAILBAG
E: “During the flood [in Des Plaines], looking out my window, I saw a bunch of carp swimming around: there were carp in my backyard and also in the middle of my street going through the spawning rituals (big groups chasing and rolling). I thought I would give it a try. Lost a few, but brought in this one, caught just off my patio literally. I can say I caught a fish in my backyard now, using my steelhead setup and bread.’’ Sam Santangelo, Des Plaines
A: Nothing beats creativity in the moment.
BIG NUMBER
70
Percent of “Asian carp,’’ which are some hybrid of bighead and silvers, according to Kevin Irons, Illinois’ aquatic nuisance species program manager
LAST WORD
“I think this will be the best August in many years for trollers and best king run in many years for the shore fishermen.’’
Capt. Scott Wolfe, of School of Fish Charters, on prospects for near-shore Chinook salmon
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERINGS
Today: Jim Frolich (Clinton Lake) and Tom Witzke (Illinois River), Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, Allied First Bank, Oswego, 7 p.m. fishinfools.org
Tuesday: Len Szulc on Lake of The Woods, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., Giuseppe’s La Cantina, Des Plaines, 7:30 p.m., chicagolandmuskiehunters.org/meetingschedule.asp
Tuesday: Richard Holm, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com
Wednesday: William Heim on late-summer/early fall Geneva bass, Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 5:30 p.m., lakegenevafishingclub.com
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Today, Aug. 7: Controlled pheasant hunting reservations open, click here for info
Through Aug. 31: Applications for free upland-game permits, click here for info
HUNTER SAFETY
Aug. 12-13: Essex, (815) 458-3568
Sept. 7 and 9: Newark, (815) 210-4995
Sept. 9-10: Kankakee, (815) 935-2700
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
Aug. 19-20: Shabbona Lake State Park, (815) 758-2773
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
DUCKS UNLIMITED
PHEASANTS FOREVER
