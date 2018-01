Vikings fans — Saints, too — lost their minds after miracle finish

As Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs scampered down the sideline with no time left on the clock to score the winning touchdown and cap the Minneapolis Miracle in a 29-24 victory over the Saints, America erupted.

Even those without a vested interest couldn’t believe their eyes. But nothing could top the diametrically opposed emotions that spilled from Vikings and Saints fans.

Take a look at the thrill of victory …

As you can probably tell, we got some Vikings fans in the family pic.twitter.com/3YinQiOaNI — Riley Hoffman (@Riley_Hoffman3) January 15, 2018

Only ONE way to celebrate a win like that #StoneColdSZN @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/CsHPePHapj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 15, 2018

Every Vikings fan around the world #SKOL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9UKI5IK8hU — Zach Schroeder (@zach_schroeder1) January 15, 2018

Incase you were wondering how it's going in the Galason household…WE'VE BEEN WAITING A LONG TIME FOR THIS!!!!!!!! @Vikings @stefondiggs #bringithome #skol pic.twitter.com/Msmmc5NJhv — jess galason (@JessicaGalason) January 15, 2018

CUZZO ALMOST KILLED HIS DOG pic.twitter.com/fuLZcSvwxW — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) January 15, 2018

Lot of great Vikings fan reactions to sort through. This is my favorite — a Vikings fan in Hawaii (📷 from @JulianneOrtman) pic.twitter.com/iJcyZmGMxb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 15, 2018

… and the agony of defeat …