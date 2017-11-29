WATCH: Harlem Globetrotter shoot, hit shot from United Center catwalk

Zeus McClurkin, a member of the Harlem Globetrotters, attempts a shot from the catwalk above the United Center

The Harlem Globetrotters are long known for their basketball theatrics and trick shots.

But the shot that Zeus McClurkin took must be seen to believed. McClurkin climbed to the top of the United Center on one of the catwalks tucked underneath the UC ceiling.

His beyond-long range shot floats down approximately 140 feet before it reaches the basket and hits nothing but net.

You can watch the Globetrotters in town next month when the play in two doubleheaders — one at the United Center (Dec. 28 and 2 and 7 p.m.) and one at Allstate Arena (Dec. 29 at 2 and 7 p.m.). Tickets are available for all four games via HarlemGlobetrotters.com.