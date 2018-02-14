Station that called Tom Brady’s child a ‘pissant’ conducts sensitivity training

You may remember that Tom Brady’s Super Bowl week began about as bad as it ended when a radio station in Boston made a derogatory remark about the quarterback’s 5-year-old daughter.

A WEEI radio host was talking about Brady’s “Tom vs. Time” reality series on Facebook and referred to his child as “an annoying little pissant.” Brady, who had a contract with the station, cut his show short in protest.

To make matters even worse, a week later another host used a racist accent when talking about Brady’s agent, Don Yee.

Well, the station has had enough.

WEEI announced it will shut down live programming for 12 hours on Friday, so it can conduct sensitivity training for its employees.

Some advertisers have dropped doing business with the station since the two incidents.