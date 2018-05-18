Wendell Carter Jr. wants to have prompt impact in NBA; could it be with Bulls?

Wendell Carter Jr. speaks with reporters during Day Two of the NBA Draft Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Wendell Carter Jr. is looking to make a name for himself in the NBA.

After playing with Duke this season in the shadows of players like Marvin Bagley III and Grayson Allen, Carter flew under the radar by some. However, he still managed to average 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Towering at 6-foot-10 and weighing 260 pounds, Carter made it clear during his media session at the NBA Draft Combine on Thursday that he’s a team player and is willing to adjust to whatever system he’s placed in.

Fitting in to different systems is key for players like Carter especially since there are very few true centers in the NBA nowadays.

Because of the way the NBA has changed, Carter put a major focus on making himself be a more position-less player.

“[Teams] want somebody that’s versatile that can shoot from the outside, can guard the perimeter,” Carter said. “So that’s something I’ve been working on throughout these draft process.

“I definitely buy into that [idea of being able to guard multiple positions]. I’m a competitor especially on the defensive end … I think I showed most of what I can do. I think I’m pretty versatile.”

Growing up, Carter idolized LeBron James. But once he matured, Carter started looking up to players — like Al Horford — who he could model his game after.

During the NBA Combine this week in Chicago, Carter’s skill has been compared to a “young Al Horford.”

Carter hasn’t met Horford but plans to in the near future — although Horford is a tad busy right now with the Celtics, who hold a 2-0 lead over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

With question marks still surrounding Michael Porter Jr.’s health, the Bulls could benefit from making a conservative draft pick and selecting Carter at No. 7 overall.

Carter, who was born in Atlanta, encompasses the type of versatility the Bulls are looking for. He’s a playmaker, floor spacer and plays a smart game.

“I just come in and do every day what they ask me to do,” Carter said. “I think I’m pretty versatile as a player. I just find a way to fit into a team, bind to the system. And I’m a winner, I’ll do what I have to do to win.”

Carter, 19, could be a good compliment to Lauri Markkanen in the front court. With Markkanen’s outside game and Carter’s inside game, the two could be nearly impossible to defend when they share the floor.

Carter respects Markkanen’s game and thinks the two could have solid chemistry on the court.

“[He’s a] great player,” Carter said. “I was just thinking him and me together playing on the court would be, it’d be definitely a killer.”

Carter said he met with the Bulls along with several other teams this week. He believes his interview with the Bulls went well.

“It was great. We talked about some good stuff,” Carter said. “It was very relaxed, not so much business-like, more getting to know one another and I really enjoyed it.”

Carter, who was a “one-and-done” player but plans to finish getting his degree, believes he is not only ready to play at the NBA level but also contribute due to his “sense of urgency.” He’s looking to make an immediate impact on whichever team ends up selecting him.

“The fact I come into whatever system I come into I automatically buy in,” Carter said. “Coaches just want to win and I want to win too. Whatever they ask me to do — even if it’s just rebounding and blocking shots and setting good picks — I’m willing to do that to win.”

If all else fails and Carter can’t make a name for himself in the basketball world, he might try his luck in Hollywood. Carter said he loves theatre and would one day want to pursue a career in acting.