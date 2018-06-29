White Sox’ AA manager says Eloy Jimenez’ defense will play in majors

ARLINGTON, Texas — All – and we mean all – of the buzz about the anticipated arrival of outfielder Eloy Jimenez is about his bat.

But what of his defense? The reason you don’t hear much about it is there isn’t much to talk about. Jimenez is a corner outfielder who’s glovework, or lack thereof, left the Cubs viewing him as another Kyle Schwarber type, a big bat who’s play on the other side of the ball best suited him for designated hitter duty in the American League. It may have helped Cubs president Theo Epstein let go of Jimenez when he acquired left-hander Jose Quintana in a stunning trade between the North and South Side teams almost a year ago.

Ryan Newman, Jimenez’ manager at Class AA Birmingham, from where Jimenez was promoted to Class AAA Charlotte nine days ago, wants you to know Jimenez isn’t all bad in the field. If fact, he views the 6-4, 220-pound 21-year-old as an average defensive major league outfielder — which he could be before long — with the potential to be above average.

“He’s a better athlete than you might think,’’ Newman said. “Defensively, he’s made a lot of improvements.’’

Eloy Jimenez. (AP)

That would be a good thing for the Sox, one of the worst teams defensively in baseball. Jumps and routes first and throwing next are the areas Jimenez has paid the most attention to in early work before games and tracking fly balls in batting practice.

“I hope in the future I can play outfield all my career,’’ Jimenez said Friday.

“I feel more in the game. When I’m DHing, I don’t know, sometimes you get distracted too much. When you play defense, you’re more in the game. You feel the game more.’’

Newman says Jimenez is doing something about that.

“He really worked his tail off when he was here,’’ he said.

His arm, which Cubs manager Joe Maddon cited as a concern (while praising his swing and personality), “is coming along,’’ Newman said. “It’s actually better than [Jimenez] thinks it is.’’

Jimenez started the season in right field and moved to left “to get him more exposure there,” Newman said, and he shagged batting practice fly balls in center, which, Newman said is an astute practice because “if he can read the ball in center field he can read it in the corners.”

Jimenez talked during spring training about his desire to be a complete player and speaks confidently of what he can do.

“Everybody talks about his offense but he wants to be an all around player,’’ said Newman, who suspects Jimenez is aware of what the Cubs thought of his defense.

“Absolutely,’’ Newman said. “Eloy is very intelligent and he knows what’s going on around him. He’s aware of what is being said about him. I would not be surprised if he heard that and took it to heart. That may have played a part in his work ethic.

“His bat is so advanced, and you hear about his bat so much that his defensive side of the ball has taken a backseat to it. I would not classify him as a DH at all.’’

And what about that bat that has him ranked as the No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline?

“Obviously he has power, he has the ability to hit the ball to all fields,’’ Newman said. “His at-bat adjustments are incredible. Usually it takes a kid his age a certain amount of at-bats to figure it out, and you’re hoping they make the adjustments day to day, but I mean, we’ve literally watched him make adjustments pitch to pitch. He puts the barrel on the ball more often than not.

“And he’s a great teammate, too. He’s communicating, talking to his teammates about what this pitcher is doing, letting guys know what that pitcher did to him after his at-bat. He’s always asking the right questions.

“His pregame work is outstanding. He has a routine, he sticks with it. You wouldn’t know if he’s 0-for-4 or 4-for-4 after a game and that’s the kind of mindset you need to succeed in this game.’’

There are no such things as sure things in baseball, “but he’s as close to [a can’t miss] as you can get,’’ Newman said. “He’s special.”

Contributing: Steve Greenberg