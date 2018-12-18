White Sox announce guest list for fan convention

Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech, and prospects Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease and Luis Robert are scheduled to appear at SoxFest on Jan. 25-27 at the Hilton Chicago, the White Sox announced Tuesday.

Sox manager Rick Renteria is also scheduled, as well as current team members Yolmer Sanchez, Daniel Palka, Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel, Jace Fry, Leury García, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López. Luis Basabe, Zack Collins and Nick Madrigal also plan to attend.

Also on the guest list: Newly elected Hall-of-Famer Harold Baines, Hall-of-Famers Carlton Fisk, Tim Raines and Jim Thome; ambassadors Ken Harrelson, Carlos May and Bill Melton; and former outfielder Dewayne Wise, whose catch to protect Mark Buehrle’s perfect game in 2009 is celebrated as the exclusive SoxFest 2019 bobblehead.

“Additional special guests” will be announced closer to SoxFest, according to a Sox press release.

Manager Rick Renteria is announced during the SoxFest fan convention in Chicago in 2017. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP)

Two-night SoxFest hotel packages include exclusive access to Friday night events and an exclusive SoxFest 2019 Dewayne Wise “The Catch” bobblehead.