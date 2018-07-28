White Sox’ bullpen, offense step up in comeback win over Blue Jays

There was an excitement in the air Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field that hasn’t been felt too often in 2018.

It seemed to come out of nowhere. Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito allowed five runs in 4„ innings, and the game appeared to be headed down an all-too-familiar path.

But the White Sox’ bullpen stepped up, and the offense put together its biggest inning of the season — a six-run eighth — to claim a 9-5 victory against the Blue Jays.

By the end of the night, nearly all 29,442 in attendance were on their feet, making noise and enjoying a Sox win like few others this season.

Jose Abreu celebrates with Avisail Garcia after they scored in the White Sox' six-run eighth inning against the Blue Jays on Saturday. Nam Y. Huh/AP

“It makes me look to the future when we have a lot more games like this,” Giolito said. “When we’re winning and playing well, it’s going to be a really good time. The crowd is behind us, and the atmosphere here is awesome when we’re playing well or making a comeback like we did tonight.”

The Sox did next to nothing on offense through the first third of the game. Kevan Smith’s infield single, which only came after a groundout call was overturned, was their only hit through three innings.

Yolmer Sanchez homered in the fourth to snap an 0-for-19 funk, and Nicky Delmonico added a solo shot in the seventh to chip away at the Jays’ lead. Those were the appetizers for the main course to come in the eighth.

Trailing 5-3, Yoan Moncada reached base with a walk, Sanchez grounded into a fielder’s choice and Jose Abreu doubled to left to get the inning started. Avisail Garcia singled in a run, pinch hitter Daniel Palka singled in two more and Leury Garcia hit a bases-loaded, bases-clearing triple to left field.

“It was an electric moment for us,” said Leury Garcia, who had a career-high four RBI. “All of the fans were cheering for us and supporting us. It was very exciting for us, and one of the keys for us to come back in the game was the feel of the crowd. It was electric.”

The crowd was the biggest since the Sox’ home opener April 5. The Iron Man bobblehead giveaway surely contributed to the attendance, but most fans were fully invested in the action by the end.

“It was cool,” manager Rick Renteria said of the crowd. “They were excited. It was good to hear them get excited about something.

RELATED STORIES

• White Sox manager Rick Renteria doesn’t want Matt Davidson pitching too much

• White Sox GM Rick Hahn preaches patience on Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech

‘‘They are going through the season with us. They are battling with us. They are going through the emotions, the ups and downs, and rightfully so — they are our fans.”

Giolito’s streak of three consecutive quality starts came to an end. He allowed nine hits, walked one and struck out three.

Tyler Danish, Xavier Cedeno, Juan Minaya and Jace Fry combined to throw 4‰ innings of scoreless relief.

The Jays left the bases loaded in the fifth when Danish tried to pick off Russell Martin at second base and ended up catching Yangervis Solarte in a rundown between third and home plate.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Sox and prevented them from falling to a season-worst 32 games under .500.

Palka, who has three doubles and three homers in his last eight games, said the Sox hope to celebrate plenty more like this in the years ahead.

“There’s no doubt,” he said. “The talent’s there.”