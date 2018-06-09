White Sox designate Chris Beck for assignment, reinstate Carlos Rodon from DL

BOSTON — The White Sox designated right-hander Chris Beck for assignment before their game against the Red Sox Saturday, making room on the 25-man roster for left-hander Carlos Rodon.

Rodon, who will make his 2018 debut when the Sox face the Red Sox and lefty David Price (3:05 CST, NBCSCH, 720-AM), was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list.

Rodon had arthroscopic shoulder surgery in September and is coming off a solid stretch of minor league rehab starts. In three outings at Class AAA Charlotte and one for Class A Kannapolis, Rodon posted a 1.53 ERA, he walked five in 17 innings and struck out 28.

Rodon had one of his best outing here last Aug. 4, striking out 11 Red Sox without allowing a walk and giving up two runs over 7 2/3 innings.

Carlos Rodon pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP)

“Yeah, I’m ready to go,” said Rodon, who has been with the team since the beginning of the current road trip which began Tuesday in Minnesota.

“Hopefully I can be that shot in the arm and get this team going,” he said. “It’s not just me. It’s the collective group, and everyone is contributing and getting this team better and get on the winning track.”

Beck, 27, is 0-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 14 relief appearances this season.

Limited to 12 starts last season, Rodon went 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 76 strikeouts.

He was the Sox’ first pick (third overall) in the 2014 draft.