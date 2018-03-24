White Sox’ Engel full of confidence heading to opening day

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Center fielder Adam Engel was given a regular day off a day after he returned to the lineup following a two-day absence from the lineup because of a stiff neck.

Engel said the neck is fine. And so was his spring – he produced a .370/.431/.696 hitting line, slugged four homers and hit three doubles and struck out 10 times in 51 plate appearances.

Engel batted .166 last season and struck out a whopping 117 times in 331 plate appearances.

“The biggest thing I can take into this season in confidence in my approach,’’ Engel said.

Adam Engel had an excellent spring after struggling at the plate during his rookie season. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Engel played excellent defense in center and continued to get at-bats despite poor production. He said he was working on his swing and making changes on the fly with an eye on this season.

“Working on a lot of mechanical things that guys typicallydon’t work on during the season,’’ he said. “It’s really hard to do that and have a lot of success.

“I’m kind of reaping the rewards of that now.’’

At the start of spring, Engel’s place as the incumbent center fielder didn’t appear to be a lock. Leury Garcia covered the ground in center, too, and was a much more productive hitter. But manager Rick Renteria, preferring to utilize Garcia as a utility player, kept the door open for Engel, 26, to work some kinks out in his swing and continue to develop. Renteria said he wanted Engel to make more contact and utilize his speed.

“My approach has been when I get a pitch over the plate put it in play,’’ he said.

“Be aggressive to a good pitch, whereas in the past I tried to put the best swing on every pitch. Now with confidence in my swing, even if I’m late or early I can still hit the ball. Before I was trying to make a perfect swing, that’s not the player I want to be. I want to be an [Jose] Altuve type or [Jean] Segura type when a pitch is over the plate I put a good swing on it.’’

Those are high standards. But why set the bar low, right?

“I’m confident, ready to get rolling,” Engel said.