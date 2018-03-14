White Sox manager pulls Garcia for not running hard

MARYVALE, Ariz. — White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia was pulled by manager Rick Renteria during the first inning of a Cactus League game Wednesday for not hustling out a ground ball.

Garcia, batting second against Brewers right-hander Jhoulys Chacin in the top of the first, was retired on a check-swing roller to first baseman Ryan Braun, and did not take his position in right in the bottom of the inning. Garcia said he understood Rentria’s action and accepted the consequences.

“One hundred percent,” Garcia said. “I always understand Ricky. I didn’t run, it’s my fault.”

Renteria is a stickler for running out ground balls, even in Cactus League games.

Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia warms up before batting practice at the team's spring training baseball facility Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

“I didn’t run. That’s why. That’s it,” Garcia said.

Garcia turned away from an inside pitch and the ball went off his bat. He didn’t leave the box right away, and when he did, it did nott appear as though was loafing, but it wasn’t at full tilt.

“I didn’t see the ball,” he said. “And then I saw it and was surprised, and I was like ‘damn.’ That’s when I run.

“Everybody makes mistakes. You have to be honest with yourself. You can’t lie to yourself. I didn’t run, they take me out, that’s it.”

Garcia said he wants to be recognized as a leader on a young team.

“Example, yes, 100 percent,” he said. “You have to take it as a positive. You don’t say ‘Why did they take me out?’ No, no. Learn from it and that’s it.”

Renteria pulled designated hitter Cody Asche from a game last May 5 in Kansas City when Asche didn’t run on a dropped third strike.