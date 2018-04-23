White Sox’ Miguel Gonzalez goes on disabled list
Right-hander Miguel Gonzelez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation and will be replaced as the White Sox starter against the Mariners Monday night by right-hander Carson Fulmer.
Gonzalez’ stay on the DL is retroactive to April 19. The 33-year-old is 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA over three starts this season after re-signing with the White Sox on a one-year, $4.75 million deal as a free agent in January.
The Sox purchased the contract of right-hander Chris Beck from Class AAA Charlotte. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Danny Farquhar was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.
Beck, who has pitched to a 6.38 ERA over 96 innings in parts of three seasons with the Sox, has allowed two earned runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts over nine innings at Charlotte.
Fulmer (0-1, 7.50) was slated to start Tuesday, so the Sox will need to replace him in the rotation.
Farquhar, 31, was placed on the 10-day DL Saturday with a brain aneurysm.
The White Sox 40-man roster remains at 40.