White Sox’ Miguel Gonzalez goes on disabled list

Right-hander Miguel Gonzelez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation and will be replaced as the White Sox starter against the Mariners Monday night by right-hander Carson Fulmer.

Gonzalez’ stay on the DL is retroactive to April 19. The 33-year-old is 0-3 with a 12.41 ERA over three starts this season after re-signing with the White Sox on a one-year, $4.75 million deal as a free agent in January.

The Sox purchased the contract of right-hander Chris Beck from Class AAA Charlotte. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Danny Farquhar was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Beck, who has pitched to a 6.38 ERA over 96 innings in parts of three seasons with the Sox, has allowed two earned runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts over nine innings at Charlotte.

Miguel Gonzalez was placed on the disabled list Monday. (AP)

Fulmer (0-1, 7.50) was slated to start Tuesday, so the Sox will need to replace him in the rotation.

Farquhar, 31, was placed on the 10-day DL Saturday with a brain aneurysm.

The White Sox 40-man roster remains at 40.