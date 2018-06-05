White Sox recall catcher Kevan Smith, add Minaya as 26th man

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox recalled catcher Kevan Smith from Class AAA Charlotte and added right-hander Juan Minaya from Charlotte to serve as the 26th man on the active roster for Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Twins at Target Field.

Smith, 29, is batting .268 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 30 games, and has been hot of late with a streak of five consecutive multihit games. He began the season on the Sox’ 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle before being reinstated and optioned to Charlotte on April 21.

Smith spent most of the 2017 season with the Sox, batting .283 with four homers and 30 RBI, but was the odd man out of the Sox catching mix after they signed free agent Welington Castillo, who is serving an 80-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s drug policy.

Minaya, 27, is 1-3 with a 4.64 ERA, two saves and 24 strikeouts over 17 relief appearances with the Knights. He made the opening day roster with the Sox but was sent to Charlotte after five appearances in which he walked nine batters over 3 1/3 innings.