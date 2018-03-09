White Sox release Willy Garcia, make 7 roster moves

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox released outfielder Willy Garcia and optioned left-hander Jace Fry to Class AAA Charlotte Friday. The team also reassigned five players to minor-league camp, including right-hander Alec Hansen, their No. 3-ranked prospect per Baseball America.

Also reassigned in the club’s second round of roster cuts: left-handers Brian Clark and T.J. House and right-handers Tyler Danish and Jordan Stephens.

Garcia, who played in 44 games last season, did not play this spring because of a sore wrist. He was best remembered for starting in all-Garcia outfield with Avisial Garcia and Leury Garcia and for being in a violent collision in right field with second baseman Yoan Moncada, in which he suffered a concussion and fractured jaw.

Garcia was claimed off waivers from the Pirates in January, 2017.

Willy Garcia played in 44 games for the White Sox in 2017, batting .238 with two homers. (AP)

Hansen, who pitched in one game, has been sidelined with soreness in his right forearm but is expected to begin the season without restrictions.

The Sox are down to 53 players in in major-league camp: 26 pitchers, five catchers, 11 infielders and 11 outfielders.