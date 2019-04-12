White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez hits first major league homer

NEW YORK — It took a while, but Eloy Jimenez made sure his first major league homer was a no-doubt-about it blast.

The White Sox’ prized rookie lined a 2-1 fastball from Yankees right-hander Jonathan Holder over the center field wall at Yankee Stadium, the ball traveling 425 feet and breaking a 5-all tie in the fifth inning Friday.

Jimenez, who singled in the first inning against lefty J.A. Happ, had 13 hits — 12 of them singles — before finally going deep in his 12th game as a major leaguer. With Yoan Moncada on base, Jimenez gave the Sox a 7-5 lead and raised his batting average to .304.

In the Sox’ previous game Wednesday against the Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Jimenez finally got his first extra-base hit, a double against lefty Jalen Beeks.

Eloy Jimenez connects on his first career homer.

“It’s good to have the first extra-base hit,” he said after the game, “and I know more are going to come.”

The Sox signed Jimenez to a six-year, $46 million contract before the season.

Jimenez raised a fist as he rounded first. The Sox gave him the silent treatment in the visitors dugout, standard practice for first career homers, before mobbing him with congratulations.

The Sox, who trailed 4-1 after two innings, scored four runs in the fifth to take a 7-5 lead.