White Sox sign catcher James McCann

The White Sox addressed their need for a second catcher Friday by agreeing to terms with free agent James McCann.

The one-year deal will be announced pending a physical, a source said.

McCann, 28, batted .220/.267/.314 with eight homers and 39 RBI in 118 games for the Tigers in 2018. In five seasons in Detroit, McCann owns a career .240/.288/.366 hitting line and .653 OPS.

The Sox have Welington Castillo under contract through next season with a club option for one more year. They traded Omar Narvaez to the Mariners for relief pitcher Alex Colome last week and lost Kevan Smith to the Angels on a waiver claim, creating a need for a second catcher while waiting for prospects Seby Zavala and Zack Collins to develop.

James McCann (left) is coming to the White Sox. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

“Long term, we’re still very optimistic on how Zack Collins and/or Seby Zavala will fit in for us,” general manager Rick Hahn said this week. “They’re not ready yet, they’re going to need some more time, and we want to make sure that, as with all the other of our prospects we feel good about, that they’re not rushed.”

The right-handed hitting McCann will be coming off a down year offensively after batting .253/.318/.415 with a career-high 13 home runs in 112 games with the Tigers in 2017. Against lefties last season, McCann batted .176/.229/.284, and the Tigers declined to tender a contract after he was paid $2.375 million.

Defensively, McCann has thrown out 37 percent of base stealers during his career, which is excellent. His blocking and framing numbers are below average, however.

The Sox drafted McCann out of high school in the 31st round in 2008. He attended Arkansas and was drafted by the Tigers in the second round in 2011.