White Sox sign right-hander Miguel Gonzalez to 1-year deal

The White Sox are bringing back right-hander Miguel Gonzalez to their starting rotation.

Gonzalez, 33, who was traded by the Sox to the Texas Rangers after spending the 2016 season and much of 2017 on the South Side, returns on a one-year, $4.75 million deal. He pitched to an 8-13 record with a 4.62 ERA over 26 starts last season.

A popular and steady presence in the Sox clubhouse, Gonzalez gives the Sox a veteran in a rotation that includes young starters Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Carlos Rodon and perhaps Carson Fulmer.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez (58) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez) ORG XMIT: TXRR105

“Bringing Miggy back not only strengthens the options for our pitching staff but also returns another quality individual to our clubhouse,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Sox designated outfielder Jacob May for assignment. May, 25, was the Opening Day center fielder in 2017 but spent most of the 2017 season at Class AAA Charlotte, hitting .248 with four home runs, 27 RBI and 54 runs scored over 110 games. He struggled offensively in his debut in the majors, going 2-for-36 (.056) over 15 games before being optioned to Charlotte on May 1.