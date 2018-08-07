White Sox, Yankees go to extra innings

For the second start in a row, White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez was excellent.

For the second night in a row, center fielder Adam Engel was spectacular.

Lopez toyed with a no-hitter for five innings in the Sox’ game against the Yankees that went into extra innings Tuesday, kept alive when Engel leaped high to take a home run away from the Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka in the fifth. On Monday, Engel also jumped above the yellow line atop the outfield wall to steal a homer from the Yankees’ Greg Bird. Lopez raised both arms, applauded Engel and tipped his cap on the mound.

Yankees lefty CC Sabathia, reaching double digits in strikeouts for the 39th time in his career, allowed a sacrifice fly to Jose Abreu in the third inning, producing a 1-0 Sox lead lasting till Miguel Andujar’s leadoff homer in the seventh inning against Lopez. Sabathia struck out 12 in 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

White Sox center fielder Adam Engel leaps to make the catch on a ball hit by New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka during the fifth inning Tuesday. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Lopez, who pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his last start against the Royals to halt a streak of three outings in a row with five or more runs allowed, went seven innings against the Yankees, allowing a run on four hits and two walks. He struck out six and lowered his ERA to 4.30.

The Yankees broke a 1-all tie in the 10th when Giancarlo Stanton homered to right center field against Sox right-hander Tyler Danish. The two-run shot was Stanton’s 26th homer of the season.

Abreu on the defense

Abreu, not Gold Glove caliber but playing a solid first base of late, thanked bench coach Joe McEwing for working with him on pre-pitch, positioning and keeping his feet moving and ready to field. He set a goal after last season to be better defensively.

“I heard a lot of people saying my defense wasn’t good enough, and I said, ‘You know what? I don’t think that’s true. I’m going to work hard to prove that they are wrong and I can be a very good defender at first base.’ ”

Abreu said freeing his hands from his body has helped him get out of one of the longest slumps of his career. He entered Tuesday batting .382/.443/.800 with six homers, five doubles, 11 RBI and a 1.243 OPS over his last 14 games.

Added value

Matt Davidson believes he can add value to the roster by being an effective reliever in certain situations, and why not? The designated hitter and corner infielder made his third scoreless appearance in the Sox’ 7-0 loss to the Yankees Monday.

“I think I still have value hitting,” said Davidson, who entered Tuesday with a .222 average, 16 homers and 42 RBI. “Doing both can bring a lot of value to a team where I’m an extra arm in the pen, can DH, play third and first, do a little everything. I really don’t have speed so it’s kind of my other tool.”

Davidson, who touched 92 mph with his fastball Monday and featured two secondary pitches, was drafted 35th overall as a third baseman by the Diamondbacks in 2009 but he was an accomplished high school pitcher.

“I was a pitcher and then I learned how to hit a little bit later on,” he said. “But I wanted to be a major league pitcher. I studied, took lessons, I worked with guys, I did it all from a young age.”

Eloy watch

Top outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez sat out the Charlotte Knights game Tuesday with flu-like symptoms. Jimenez also missed Saturday’s game for the same reason. Charlotte was idle Monday.