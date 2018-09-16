White Sox’ Yoan Moncada ready and willing to adjust

BALTIMORE – Yoan Moncada is ready to expand his horizons.

The White Sox’ 23-year-old Cuban second baseman says he wants to do his media interviews next season in English.

“I want to learn in the offseason using Rosetta Stone,” Moncada said in plain English. “I am going to try to speak some English next season.

“It’s important because people will know you are trying to adjust, to be part of their society,” Moncada said through translator Billy Russo. “Just to be a better person.’’

Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Yoan Moncada, who also scored on the play, in the inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Moncada also said he would be willing to play third base, should first-round draft pick Nick Madrigal work his way into the lineup as a second baseman down the road. Moncada made his major league debut at third with the Red Sox in 2016, and while such a move hasn’t been publicly discussed – Madrigal hasn’t played above Class A yet and he will also get a look at shortstop and perhaps third – it’s probably good to know Moncada is willing to roll with the flow.

“If they approach me and ask me to play another position I will do it,’’ he said through Russo “Whatever the team wants me to do.’’

It’s been quite the first full season for Moncada. He has been putting together a solid September but he went 0-for-5 and struck out for 199th, 200th and 201st times in the Sox’ 8-4 loss to the Orioles Sunday, a feat he’ll have to wear forever but one that won’t keep him awake at night, he says.

“I don’t like to dwell on it,’’ he said of being one of seven players with 200 or more. “The stats are the stats. I’m not sitting here going ‘I’m leading the league in strikeouts.’ I’m just trying to focus on improving and getting better. That’s it.’’

Moncada also knows the strikeout frequency was dropped in the last 30 days, during a stretch that has seen him reach base 23 times in 24 games while batting .270, well above his season average of .226. His 26 doubles, 17 homers and six triples help offsest the monster strikeout numbers Moncada says he wants to

address next season.

“That’s something that was very important for me, so it’s good to [the frequency] coming down as we get to the end of the year,’’ he said.

Elevating his hands has been helping, he said, making his swing “freer” and allowing him to use the hands better.

“Every staff member has had conversations with him about different aspects of his game,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “We realize he’s a very talented young man but also get him to focus and do the necessary things to have success. To have a sense of urgency in everything he does, at the plate and in the field.’’

Moncada made one of three Sox questionable defensive plays or decisions in the first innings that helped the Orioles score five runs against Lucas Giolito (six runs, four earned), who deserved better after grinding through six innings.

First baseman Matt Davidson muffed a routine grounder, catcher Welington Castillo picked up a sacrifice bunt and threw late trying to catch Cedric Mullins off second and Moncada, playing in, threw late to home trying to cut down a run when he should have probably taken an out at first.

“It happens,” Giolito said. “We just didn’t come out in the first inning ready to play defense, myself included. Next thing you know they have fine runs.”

The Orioles (43-106) salvaged a win in the three-game series and halted a three game winning streak for the Sox (59-90).

It wasn’t Moncada’s only rough day of this his first full season but all said and done he has had increasingly better ones of late. He figures to shake this one off, hear from Renteria and staff about what went wrong and turn the page to the final two weeks of the season.

“I’ve been working a lot, all season, trying to find ways to improve,’’ he said. “The results in the last month have been better. It’s a result of the work I’ve put in.

“I want to finish strong and use it as a [springboard] for next season.’’