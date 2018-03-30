Who will win Loyola vs. Michigan? Our reporters make their pick

Loyola coach Porter Moser talks to Lucas Williamson during practice for the Final Four on Friday in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP

LOYOLA-MICHIGAN PREDICTIONS

Madeline Kenney: Loyola, 60-55

Loyola and Michigan are the two hottest teams in the nation, and you can bet Saturday’s matchup between the No. 3-seeded Wolverines and No. 11-seeded Ramblers won’t disappoint.

Both teams have well-balanced defenses. Loyola is fourth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 62.4 ppg, while Michigan is No. 8 (63.1.) They play similar offensive styles, too. The Ramblers are more efficient on the perimeter, shooting 40 percent from three-point range compared to the Wolverines’ 36.6 percent. Loyola also has five players averaging in double figures in scoring.

As long as Loyola doesn’t cave in under the hype of the Final Four, history could repeat itself. The last time the Ramblers made it this far in the tournament — in 1963 — they won it all.

Steve Greenberg: Michigan, 71-62

All good things must come to an end. Who was it who first said that? Whoever it was, I have to think it didn’t take long for someone to call him a jerk.

Look, I’m loving this Loyola run. The players are nice. The coach is easy to like. The underdog angle is ever-so-appealing. And let me make this clear: This team deserves to be here. The Ramblers are truly terrific.

But they’re going to lose to Michigan. Which must make me a jerk.

The 6-11 Mo Wagner is the most dangerous player Loyola has faced. And Porter Moser has met his match in John Beilein, an elite coach who has had a week to prepare.