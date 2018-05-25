Why the Bears offense could hinge on Mark Helfrich, who’s a ‘bag full of tricks’

If his fingerprints are on the Bears’ playbook, Mark Helfrich joked, they’re just on the outside cover. Head coach Matt Nagy designed the whole thing, and the offensive coordinator just helps teach it.

“I told him a long time ago, whatever’s good is his, and whatever’s bad is mine,” Helfrich said. “I’m 100 percent good with that.”

Don’t be fooled by Helfrich’s modesty. Short of Nagy, no one is more integral to quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s success.

Nagy, not Helfrich, will call plays. But with Helfrich’s help, the Bears could look unlike anyone else in the NFL, blending elements of the head coach’s spread-West Coast hybrid offense with pacing and angles the coordinator developed during a historic stint at Oregon.

“He’s just a bag full of tricks,” running back Tarik Cohen said of Helfrich. “You never know what plays he’s going to have out here, coming into install. You’re coming into work excited about what the day’s going to bring.”

Helfrich coached in a national championship game, and mentored a Heisman Trophy winner, during a four-year tenure as Oregon’s head coach. From 2009-12, when he served as Chip Kelly’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the Ducks’ hair-on-fire “Blur” offense averaged 44.7 points per game.

During Helfrich’s eight years on campus, Oregon ranked in the nation’s top eight in scoring seven times; the top five in total yards six times; and the top 10 in rushing yards six times.

Nagy brought him to the Bears, then, for a reason — to help spur offensive creativity after two moth-eaten years under Dowell Loggains.

“Coach Helfrich is so smart,” Trubisky said. “He’s a very detailed guy. He brings a lot of creativeness to this offense. Obviously he’s got tempo in his background, so we like to implement a little bit of that.

“Just his football intelligence and IQ and how he can help me detail plays and just think about different things from different perspectives, has allowed me to grow in different areas already. He’s been a huge help.”

Trubisky will be asked to make pre-snap reads in a way he wasn’t last year, Helfrich said. The offense will hinge on it.

“It’s always been, quarterbacks, we chase perfection,” Helfrich said. “And that’s impossible. It’s a hard chase. But he’s a willing participant in that.

“He comes to every meeting prepared, every meeting with a good question and he wants to be coached. That’s a big part of it too.”

Nagy, Helfrich and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone all have experience coaching the position. With each new practice, the three are sorting through the subtleties of their responsibilities. Ragone said there’s no ego.

“I know the old adage about raising a kid — ‘It takes a village’ — but it’s the same with a quarterback, to that extent,” Ragone said.

Kelly’s offense was a raging success for one Eagles season before the NFL figured it out. Its elements, though, filtered through the league. Every defensive coordinator undoubtedly spent this offseason trying to find new ways to stop the run-pass option.

Details, then, are critical. Ragone points to Helfrich’s impact on how Trubisky handles the ball during read-option plays, while offensive line coach Harry Hiestand said he helps keep the blocking scheme simple, no matter how complicated the concept.

“I think, at this point you’re talking about a release or an angle of a release on a route that might change,” Helfrich said. “Or a width of a (offensive lineman) split. Or a little schematic change on the interior of the offensive line, how you communicate things. “Those are all things that, again, they change. They adapt. And so if it’s something that, hey, if you think we can tweak a little bit or do differently or do better, I’ll suggest it.”

For every play in Nagy’s book, there are seven coverages a defense can use. Mastering each play seven times — multiplied by hundreds of different plays — takes longer than the four-plus months the Bears staff has been together.

Helfrich, though, is leading the way.

“When he’s in there, being able to teach concepts and the whys, he does a great job with that,” Nagy said. “And then he keeps it light. He’s a teacher with the players. And the coaches, they respect that.”

A sarcastic sense of humor helps with the assistants. So does a communication style shaped by his head-coaching experience — and a stint last year as a Fox Sports analyst.

“He can walk in, he can command a room, he can get guys’ attention,” running backs coach Charles London said. “He explains things very thoroughly. He’s very articulate with the way he explains it. He puts complex schemes in simple terms where guys can understand it, and goes from there.”

Helfrich’s first professional stint isn’t that different than his 20 years in college, though he admits being able to fire players creates a different carrot — or, depending on how your mind works, hammer — than he’s used to teams having.

“But when you talk football, X’s and O’s, and ‘Take this footwork, and here’s why,’ it’s all the same,’” he said. “A lot fewer reps than I’m used to, and the rules are different this time of year for contact, all that stuff.

“So, [I’m] just getting used to all that — and trying not to screw anything up.”

That modesty, again.

Don’t be fooled.