Wild-card game could test what Cubs’ bullpen has left in tank

Cubs manager Joe Maddon tried to have it both ways with his bullpen Monday. He’ll find out Tuesday if it worked.

Maddon and Brewers manager Craig Counsell were compelled to go to their most reliable bullpen pitchers when the Cubs’ and Brewers’ NL Central tiebreaker game went into the late innings tied 1-1.

It created a worst-case scenario for a pair of managers who were sensitive to keeping the strength of their bullpens intact with a possible loser-out, wild-card game looming Tuesday.

The worst case played out for the Cubs when Justin Wilson gave up two hits leading off the eighth and season-long bullpen horse Steve Cishek then gave up the go-ahead hit to Lorenzo Cain in the Cubs’ 3-1 loss.

Cubs bullpen workhorse Steve Cishek has pitched the last three days as the Cubs face a loser-out playoff opener Tuesday.

Counsell was able at that point to finish the game with his bullpen ace, Josh Hader.

The Cubs used Jesse Chavez – a bullpen hero (1.15 ERA) since being acquired in a trade from Texas in July – for two innings before using Wilson, Cishek and Randy Rosario in one- and two-batter appearances.

“We actually have a lot of guys [available],” said Maddon, who cited Chavez’s low pitch count (16) and the brief outings by the others to suggest close to full strength.

Career workhorse Jon Lester starts for the Cubs Tuesday — at the end of a grueling stretch of 42 scheduled games in 43 days for the Cubs.

And Maddon said starter Cole Hamels will join the bullpen for Tuesday’s game, while Carl Edwards Jr. and Jorge De La Rosa are rested – though Edwards has been in a command slump.

Pedro Strop, the Cubs’ second-half closer, told at least one reporter Monday night that he’ll be ready to return Tuesday from a hamstring injury suffered Sept. 13, but that’s anything but certain.

“It’s all arms on deck. It’s October baseball,” said Cishek, who blamed himself for not retiring Cain. “I’m going to say I’m good no mater what.”

He’s done that all year, which is a big reason why one of the Cubs’ most valuable players more than 4½ months this season finished second in the majors with a career-high 80 appearances.

He finished with a 2.18 ERA but showed wear at times down the stretch.

“ ‘Shek is the guy I’ve really got to pay attention to,” Maddon said. “But more recently I’ve just been trying to jab with him a opposed to throw him out there for a whole inning.”

Cishek, who has pitched the last three days, seemed eager to get the ball back Tuesday.

“I know I’ll have a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “Hopefully, as a team we will – there’s no doubt we will.”

MVP duel

With all due respect to Cubs star Javy Baez, Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich finished off what’s likely an MVP season with a three-hit performance that included a run-scoring single off Jose Quintana. He was 1-for-11 in his career against Quintana before going 3-for-3 against him Monday.

“It’s Khalil Mack on defense: `Where is he?’ “ Maddon said before the game. “You have to be aware of where he’s at all the time and try to make your best guess in the moment.”

Yelich, who finished the season on a 21-for-43 tear that also included 14 walks, won the NL batting title (.326) and finished one home run and one RBI shy of a Triple Crown.

Baez, who singled in the ninth, is expected to finish in the top three in MVP voting.