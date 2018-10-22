Could Bulls end up kicking themselves for not tanking enough for Luka Doncic?

DALLAS – Nikola Mirotic walked by and stopped in his tracks when he heard the topic being discussed.

“No, no,’’ the former Bulls stretch-four interrupted. “It’s Niko first, and then Doncic.’’

All forward Paul Zipser could do was laugh.

On a road trip to New Orleans last January, a reporter was polling the NBA’s European players about the best player they’ve seen growing up overseas, and to a man it was Luka Doncic. Well, unless that man was named Mirotic, who half-jokingly went out of his way to correct Zipser on his answer.

So much was different for the Bulls on that evening.

Zipser and Mirotic – along with rookie Lauri Markkanen – were three Euros on the Bulls roster who each praised the talents of the sensation that was Doncic, and the Bulls still had hopes of kicking it into tanking mode to possibly land the Slovenia standout.

“I think Luka has it all,’’ Zipser said. “He plays the right way, he can shoot, he’s athletic, he’s got ball-handling, size, he can defend, so yeah, he has all the tools. There’s nothing he can’t do.’’

Zipser and Mirotic are now gone from the roster, and once the Bulls won three-straight games into April, the hopes of landing Doncic in the draft were all but gone, as the lottery balls started stacking up the wrong way against them.

No. 7 in the order wasn’t going to get it done, as all the scouting general manager Gar Forman did of Doncic over in Europe throughout last season, was all for naught. That became evident when Doncic was selected No. 3 overall by Atlanta, but then shipped to the Mavericks in exchange for Trae Young.

“When you have a guy like that with that type of size and skillset, you know they’re going to go pretty high,’’ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said on Monday, when asked if the team knew slipping to No. 7 was going to push them out of the Doncic sweepstakes.

And while it’s very early in the Rookie of the Year talk, Doncic is already a front-runner. Hoiberg wasn’t the least bit surprised, either.

“I mean Doncic is an unbelievable talent,’’ Hoiberg said of the 6-foot-7 point guard. “Just his ability with that size, with the skillset that he has, makes him such a difficult cover. His handle, his ability to shoot the ball, his ability to pass it, and more impressive in tight spaces the way he can deliver the ball on target to shooters. Also throw the lob, he’s got the behind-the-back in the paint.

“So he just does so many things that make him a tough player, and he’s been doing it for a long time. And what he did last year, the youngest MVP in the EuroLeague, was pretty impressive.’’

The other Bulls rookie

Speaking of Mirotic, the draft asset he was traded to New Orleans for before the deadline ended up being wing Chandler Hutchison.

And while the former Boise State standout has seen limited time so far, that may start changing.

Hutchinson actually jumped into the rotation against the Mavericks on Monday, coming in during the first quarter after Zach LaVine picked up two fouls.

“I think there’s a role for him,’’ Hoiberg said of his rookie. “I think Chandler’s a guy who as he learns the league can give us good moments on both ends of the floor. He can play in the open court, he has great size to be able to play the perimeter defensively and has good instincts.’’