Bulls Zach LaVine does some finger-pointing after loss, including at himself

DALLAS – Zach LaVine wants better results.

He’s all but demanding better results.

Following Monday’s 115-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center, the Bulls guard was not only holding himself accountable, but also everyone else.

Yes, everyone.

LaVine, who continued an All-Star-like offensive showing with another 34-point night in the loss, was asked about coach Fred Hoiberg’s assessment that the players lost their composure in the second half, and not only initially disagreed with that, but felt like the right sets weren’t being called.

“We gotta run the right sets out there,’’ LaVine said. “That was the main thing. We would have run the right plays, got the ball to the right people, I think we would have been alright.’’

Asked if he had a good enough relationship with Hoiberg to tell the coach that he didn’t like what was being called, LaVine said, “I let him coach. I let him coach, yeah. I may say, ‘Hey, let me get the ball here,’ or talk to [Kris Dunn], he’s the point guard … I let him coach and I expect the same thing [from them], they let us play.

“That’s our job to go out there and play. Their job to coach. Regardless of whatever the play-call is we’ve got to be able to do it. We’ve got the right personnel out there, we’ve got good enough players so we should be able to do it.’’

LaVine did insist that “I’m not putting it on Fred. We have to figure it out. You can tell – I’m upset. We lost. And I think we could’ve won. We have to figure out how to win.’’

But he also seemed confused by the change of defense from the first half to the second half, saying, “We were playing free [in the first half]. We weren’t coming down and being stagnant, we weren’t calling a lot of plays. We were just coming down and being free, and being aggressive. And then in the second quarter we went to the blitz on their pick-and-rolls, and that mucked up a lot of things. We changed in the second half, so that hurt us. We just can’t keep making the same mistakes, especially on defense.’’

LaVine doesn’t have the reputation as a player that rocks the boat, so the emotion of an 0-3 start had to be factored in.

He did look in the mirror, circling back on Hoiberg’s composure assessment, and pointed the finger at himself. Yes, he should have been given more than three shots in that final quarter, especially with the hot hand, but he also pointed out his three turnovers.

“I can see why he said we lost our composure,’’ LaVine said. “When we get down, as competitors, I speak for me, I want to try to make a play. I might even try to force the issue. And it might not be the right thing to do. There might have been some no-pass shots or some forced action that led to a turnover.’’

Almost lost in LaVine’s night was the return of point guard Dunn, who missed the first two games for the birth of his first child, Lennox.

Dunn finished with nine points, shooting 4-for-13 from the field, but did add seven assists before fouling out in the fourth.

“To be honest, I wish I was out there the first two games,’’ Dunn said of his return. “I love to compete, I love to play the game, I love being around my guys.’’