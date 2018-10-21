The Bulls remain committed to Wendell Carter Jr. … growing pains and all.

The education of Wendell Carter Jr. hasn’t come without some growing pains.

Considering the No. 7 overall pick from the June draft is just 19 years old, well, it was more than just anticipated. It was expected.

Now it’s about making sure Carter doesn’t feel overwhelmed with just two regular-season games on his very short resume.

“I’ll be fine,’’ Carter said with a smirk. “I didn’t think it would be any different. This is what you sign up for.’’

Maybe.

But facing All-Star centers like Denver’s Nikola Jokic in the final preseason game, and then having to deal with Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond in the first two games that actually counted?

Welcome to the Association, rook.

“I’m first and foremost trying to execute the game plan, but at the same time I’m trying to pick up as many little tricks these guys throw at me as I can,’’ Carter said of his last week. “With them being more experienced and already making a mark on this league, I feel like certain things are going to happen against me that I can’t control, but I just have to pick up everything I can – big and small.

“That’s what I’m doing. Just absorbing as much as I can. I wouldn’t want to learn any other way.’’

And at least for the time being he won’t.

Coach Fred Hoiberg named Carter that starter late in training camp, and even with the Bulls 0-2 and Carter struggling with foul trouble, there is no change even being discussed.

“Yeah again, two really tough matchups for Wendell,’’ Hoiberg said of his rookie’s early progress. “I thought he battled [against Detroit] and did a really good job after a tough one that first night against Embiid. But Wendell’s not going to back down from anybody. He’s shown that. For a 19-year-old he’s doing a lot of good things right now.’’

Sure, Drummond had 13 rebounds, but the Pistons big man had just 10 points on 5-for-13 shooting. Considering Embiid put up 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds two nights earlier against the Bulls, a much better showing.

As for what Carter has shown, the Duke product scored eight points in each game, still however unable to flex his muscles on the glass and the blocked shots category.

“Yeah, that has to get better,’’ Carter said. “That’s how I can help my team.’’

Only if Carter can stay on the floor. Foul trouble has been Carter’s biggest problem, as well as understanding when he needs to aggressively step forward to protect the rim, knowing he is leaving his man for an easy offensive rebound if the block doesn’t happen.

“It’s still taking some figuring out, but I feel like so far it’s more of a feel for the game,’’ Carter said. “You kind of have to learn your personnel, got to know what the person you’re going against is good at, find that balance in committing to one or the other.’’

The good news is Carter is committed to improving at his craft. Every detail.

“It takes time in this league and a lot of it has to do with the matchups against two of the best centers in the Eastern Conference,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’ll get better from it, he’ll learn from it. He’s a smart kid with a high IQ, and he’ll get better.’’

By the way, his next challenge is Monday in Dallas, against DeAndre Jordan. Another All-Star center.

“Fact,’’ Carter said laughing. “I love a challenge.’’

NOTE: The Bulls made the Shaquille Harrison signing official on Sunday, waiving Omer Asik to make room for the new guard.