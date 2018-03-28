As Cubs open in Miami, healing Parkland community is one man stronger this week

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The young man in the gray T-shirt and shorts was easy to miss as he moved within the small crowd at this high school baseball tournament, stopping at times to chat with someone, waiting in line at the snack stand, clapping when his team scored another run.

He only seemed to stand out when the laughter got a little loud as he chased his toddler nephew down the pathway behind the aluminum bleachers.

It doesn’t take long to realize that around here the presence of Cubs star Anthony Rizzo must be about as normal as the humidity and the palm trees.

And with normal in such short supply for this South Florida community these days, that presence might be more appreciated than ever.

Rizzo talks with Stoneman Douglas High coaches before their game Tuesday.

“He always comes back,” said James Brady, whose son Carter is an outfielder for the Stoneman Douglas baseball team – a sophomore at the Parkland, Fla., high school still reeling from the mass shooting last month that took 17 lives of students and teachers.

Rizzo, who still lives in Parkland, has maintained strong ties with the school since he graduated there in 2007 – as recently as a few months ago making a large donation to have lights installed at the school’s baseball field.

In the hours after the shooting, he quickly arranged to leave spring training in Arizona to return home to be with family and friends. He delivered an emotional speech during a candlelight vigil that was broadcast nationally, and after he finished, out of sight of cameras, was even more visibly emotional, say those who were there. He more quietly visited family friends directly impacted by losses and with survivors in the hospital before he went back to Arizona.

“It’s meant a lot to them, especially to the ballplayers,” Marc Goldberg, whose grandson Andrew Jenner plays first base for Stoneman Douglas, said of Rizzo’s presence. “Fortunately, all of them were safe. None of them got shot. But it affected all of them in the same way, there’s no doubt about it.

“And he’s been around,” Goldberg added. “Whenever you have those situations and there’s somebody who goes out of his way and who’s well known to the community and is well-known elsewhere, I think it means a lot to a lot of people that he came there. Because he didn’t have to.”

He certainly didn’t have to arrange to have Tuesday off when the Cubs played their final exhibition game in Fort Myers, Fla., to spend that rare day off at a high school baseball game with his fiancée, Emily, his brother, John, and his nephew.

Of all the years the Cubs could open the season in Miami, it’s hard to imagine one that would have more significance for any player on the team, or any player’s loved ones than this year – providing Rizzo almost a week at home during a time of healing for a place he holds so close.

“I learned to be who I am because of Parkland,” Rizzo said this spring.

If the Cubs opened in Miami a year ago, Rizzo still might have found his way to a Douglas game to catch up with coach Todd Fitzgerald, with players, with neighbors.

But even with the banter light and the smiles easy, the difference on this March evening was as unmistakable and sobering as the “MSD Strong” caps and shirts in the crowd, the personal mark in the dirt the shortstop made with his bat handle before stepping to the plate, and the 17 names memorialized on a banner that hung next to the Eagles’ dugout.

“It hasn’t been easy for the community,” Goldberg said.

Rizzo at least made sure the community was one man stronger on the night Stoneman Douglas beat a team from Boulder, Colo., in their spring break tournament.

“It’s huge,” Chicago native Phil Krugman, who works with many of the players at a nearby baseball academy, said of Rizzo’s impact. “So many people look up to him for more than just baseball. And here in South Florida he’s like an icon for us.”