With glaring defensive issues, Fire lose to Seattle

The Fire's Nicolas Hasler and Seattle's Jordan Morris compete for the ball during Saturday's game. | Courtesy of Chicago Fire Soccer Club

The Fire need more reinforcements than Nicolas Gaitan.

Saturday showed that.

The undefeated Seattle Sounders held off the Fire 4-2. After getting just one point from two games against clubs that missed last year’s playoffs, the Fire (0-2-1) ran into perhaps the best team in MLS and the results didn’t get any better.

Playing without the creative midfielder Gaitan, whose debut date is still unclear, the Fire’s defense struggled against the Sounders (3-0-0). That issue led to a 3-0 deficit that the Fire almost erased thanks to second-half goals from substitutes Raheem Edwards and Fabian Herbers, but the defensive frailties and lack of depth and balance were too much to overcome.

Seattle jumped on the Fire early, taking a 2-0 advantage into halftime. The Sounders took the lead in the eighth minute when Victor Rodriguez tapped in a low Jordan Morris cross. Morris, who has made 25 appearances for the U.S. national team, beat stand-in Fire left back Nicolas Hasler to get in position for the assist.

Things got worse in the 15th minute when Morris doubled the Sounders’ advantage. Przemysław Frankowski, back in the first 11 after coming off the bench last week due to a minor injury, gave the ball away to Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro, who found Morris with a pass over the top. Morris then took a deft touch and scored past a rushing David Ousted.

The second half didn’t start much more positively for the Fire. After central defender Marcelo’s 48th minute foul of Rodriguez in the box, Lodeiro converted the penalty to put Seattle ahead 3-0.

Making a rare start at left back in place of a suspended Jorge Corrales, Hasler was subbed off in the 35th minute for Edwards, who was just recalled from a loan to USL Lansing. To clear an international spot for Edwards, Mo Adams was loaned to USL Memphis.

Following Edwards’ goal in the 57th minute, the Fire kept up the pressure and got to within 3-2 in the 85th minute on Herbers’ score. But a Marcelo giveaway at the halfway line to former Fire midfielder Harry Shipp was costly, as Shipp eventually passed to Raul Ruidiaz, who beat Ousted to the ball and restored Seattle’s two-goal lead in the 88th minute.

The Fire were without Aleksandar Katai, who missed the game with a groin issue. C.J. Sapong started in his place.