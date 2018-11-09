WNBA Chicago Sky news: James Wade reportedly set to become new coach

San Antonio Stars assistant coach James Wade, right, talks with San Antonio Stars Sydney Colson, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 19, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

James Wade, who has spent the last two seasons as an assistant with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, is set to become the next coach and general manager of the Sky, according to multiple reports.

The Sky announced Friday that owners Michael Alter and John Rogers will introduce the team’s new general manager and head coach on Tuesday.

Wade, 43, played college basketball at Middle Tennessee State, Chattanooga State Community College and Kennesaw State. After graduating in 1998, he played professionally for 13 years, mostly in Europe.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Wade helped Lynx center Sylvia Fowles earn regular-season and WNBA finals MVP during the 2017 season.

Before joining the Lynx two seasons ago, Wade spent four seasons as an assistant with the San Antonio Stars.

Wade will replace Amber Stocks, who was fired as head coach and GM after last season. Stocks went 23-43 and missed the playoffs in each of her two years with the Sky.

This week, the Sky also unveiled a new logo.