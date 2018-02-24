Yu Darvish to make Cubs spring debut Thursday in Mesa against Rockies

MESA, Ariz. — Get out the Yu Darvish welcome banners and No. 11 jerseys for Thursday’s game at Sloan Park in Mesa. That’s when the Cubs’ $126 million newcomer to the rotation makes his Cubs’ spring debut, against the Rockies.

The Cubs’ projected five starters make their spring debuts starting Monday when Tyler Chatwood pitches an inning or two against the Mariners.

Jon Lester starts Tuesday against the White Sox, which — if he pitches every fifth day without altering his schedule — would line him up for an Opening Day starter March 29 in Miami. Mike Montgomery follows Lester in that game against the Sox.

Kyle Hendricks starts Wednesday.

Jose Quintana starts Friday against the Angels.