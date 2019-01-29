Zion Williamson aware of hype from Bulls fans, plans to go to ‘whoever wants me’

As Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley puts it, the Bulls are “#DyingForZion.”

As the losses accumulate, the Bulls, who are 11-39 this season and losers of 14 of their last 16 games, are climbing closer to the bottom of the standings and closer to landing a lottery pick in this year’s NBA draft.

Duke standout Zion Williamson, who will likely be the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA draft, is aware of all the hype surrounding him. And he knows you want him, Bulls fans.

After No. 2 Duke beat Notre Dame 83-61 on Monday, Williamson flashed a smile when a reporter asked him if he pays attention to what some of the Bulls fans say about tanking and wanting him.

Duke's Zion Williamson (1) is defended by Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. | Robert Franklin/Associated Press

“My college classmates let me know a lot,” Williamson told WGN-TV. “They’re like, ‘Zion, the Bulls want you, man. Like come here.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, you don’t know that. You’re in college.’ They’re like, ‘Come to Cleveland. Come to LA.’ And I’m like, ‘Whoever wants me, that’s where I want to be at.'”

Williamson said he doesn’t get to watch a lot of NBA games due to his rigorous schedule, but he does follow along with NBA Twitter.

“I do see a lot of people on Twitter saying stuff like that,” said Williamson, who scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots in the Blue Devils’ win. “It just cracks me up.”