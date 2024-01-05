The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
Starting Over Commentary Age Well

SuperAgers like the late Norman Lear show us how aging could be, with researchers now trying to learn more

They’re looking for SuperAgers and their adult children to participate in a study that aims to uncover why some people live so much longer than others.

By  Mary Mitchell
   
SHARE SuperAgers like the late Norman Lear show us how aging could be, with researchers now trying to learn more
Norman Lear

Executive producer Norman Lear speaks at a 2019 panel in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

My mother lived to be 91 years old, an age her mother did not see.

She smoked and was a worrier who had lived a simple life. She walked great distances to the store most days, even in the cold of winter and summer’s heat.

My father let most things roll off his back. He enjoyed the holidays and loved company, cigars and good food. He died suddenly the year of his 80th birthday.

I have often wondered what made the difference in their longevity.

In a documentary interview with The New York Times when he was 93, renowned TV producer Norman Lear reflected on longevity:

"Often, when I'm getting dressed, I look at myself nude, dissatisfied but amused. I'll sing and dance alone in front of a full-length mirror, and I have wondered for a great many years: How do we know that's not the secret to longevity?"

Lear died last month. He was 101 years old.

Related

In the last decade of his life, he tried to convince TV executives they should have a show on the air about older people because that population is underrepresented.

But even Lear, whose immense talent turned the sitcom into a public square by creating shows that tackled racism, poverty, classism and feminism, could not break through the industry's entrenched ageism. While singing his praises, broadcast television executives rejected what could have been Lear's final contribution, a sitcom about a retirement community.

“Guess Who Died” reached the pilot stage but was passed over in 2018.

"The right people read it, the right people thought it's funny, but the right people said it's not our demographic," Lear lamented.

Seems like a missed opportunity.

According to Statista.com, adults 65 and older spend the most time watching television, at more than four hours a day, while 15- to 19-year-olds spend less than two hours daily.

And while there is no evidence that four hours of television a day is toxic for older adults, the parade of pharmaceutical commercials promising cures for everything from hair loss to toe fungus is enough to make TV a turnoff for any age group.

Though I'm no longer shocked when I run into centenarians, I still think God has kissed them.

Dr. Nir Barzilai, director of the Institute for Aging Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, is leading a SuperAgers family study in an effort to uncover the group's secrets.

"Centenarians not only live longer, but they live healthier,” Barzilai told me. “Many of them don't get diseases until 30 years after people their children's age. They also have a compression of morbidity, meaning they are sick for very little time at the end of their life.

"Though they may have genetics for diseases for aging, they don't get those diseases. This is because they have ‘longevity genes’ — changes in their DNA that have functional consequences — that slow the biology and rate of aging.”

Barzilai’s study is recruiting 10,000 SuperAgers and their adult children to try to determine the genetics and lifestyles that might explain their longer lives.

"Some of these discoveries have turned into drugs that have passed clinical studies,” he said of such efforts. “The American Federation for Aging Research's SuperAgers family study will help identify the mechanisms that protect against human aging and related diseases in order to develop drugs that can slow aging, prevent diseases, and allow us all to live healthily most of our lives.”

Lear is an excellent example of a centenarian who lived fully all the way until his death.

And I hope that, at some point, Lear’s “Guess Who Died” finally makes it to the screen, and we can enjoy the creativity of his SuperAger mind.

To learn more about the SuperAgers family study, go online to www.superagersstudy.org

Next Up In Starting Over
Mai Whelan, ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ winner, is a real hero
Will the real ‘Golden Bachelor’ please stand up?
Struggling to choose a new Medicare health care plan? It’s not too late to get help.
Social Security’s grab to get back overpayments has to stop, Terry Savage says
Social Security’s money grab on overpayments hurts those it is supposed to help
Noise cameras in Chicago? You’ve got to be kidding.
The Latest
Conant’s Yusuf Cisse (11) drives the ball between Lake Park’s Camden Cerese (1) and Michael Walsh (4).
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Matt Reum
News
Indiana man rescued 6 days after crashing truck thanks well-wishers for ‘revitalizing my hope in humanity’
Matt Reum told police his truck went off Interstate 94 ahead of a bridge over Salt Creek, missed the guardrail and rolled several times before landing on the other side of the creek, hidden out of sight from the road above.
By Sun-Times staff
 
David Soul as detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson in a scene from the 1970s hit television series “Starsky &amp; Hutch.” Soul has died at the age of 80.
Entertainment and Culture
Actor David Soul, star of TV’s ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80
Soul portrayed detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser as detective David Starsky in the 1970s ABC series.
By Associated Press
 
A young person with a bullhorn and a crowd of protestors demonstrate against police in schools on June 9, 2020.
Editorials
Local school councils should have the final say on keeping police in Chicago schools
Alternatives to having police officers in schools take time to implement, and every school community is different. The goal of “no cops in schools” is one to reach through persuasion, not mandate.
By CST Editorial Board
 
CFD_02.JPG
Crime
Errant bullet from shooting hits 11-year-old boy in Roseland home: CPD
The boy was in a home in the 300 block of West 95th Street when a shooting attack happened outside, and bullets hit him in the leg, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 