Caregivers deserve a break from money woes

Most of us like to think of ourselves as compassionate and fair-minded.

And we most likely can agree that the way we treat our children and our elderly says a lot about us.

So why are people who care for our children and seniors among the lowest-paid workers in the state?

I haven't given this inequity much thought in the past. I certainly haven't considered this issue from the caregiver's perspective.

After all, I reasoned, ending up in a low-paying job is the fate of those who make poor choices in life.

But a SEIU Healthcare Illinois commercial that hit the airwaves two weeks ago gave me a new perspective.

In it, a caregiver identified only as "Sheryl" pleads with Gov. J.B. Pritzker to give these front-line care providers a "pathway to retirement."

"I take care of people that have devastating needs," Sheryl said. "I'm 71 years old, and I don't know if I'll ever be able to afford to retire."

She added that's not right.

"We live paycheck to paycheck, and we must rely on credit cards and worry about going bankrupt," said Sheryl tearfully. "Gov. Pritzker, we are there to help people but who's helping us?"

The situation is equally dire for some childcare workers. We depend on them to give their best to our children, but many care providers are a step away from homelessness.

Unfortunately, Sheryl is not unique.

Retired workers receiving Social Security benefits grew from approximately 34.59 million in 2010 to 48.59 million in 2022.

Those of us who once thought retirement was a given are now faced with the reality that we may have to work until …well, you know.

So, imagine what an aging, low-wage earner must be going through.

About 45,000 home and childcare workers are represented by SEIU in the state. The poignant commercial is part of the "Make Care Jobs Good Jobs" campaign as SEIU negotiates with the Pritzker administration for a new contract.

SEIU is demanding that home care workers pay grow to $25 an hour, child care workers get a rate increase towards a living wage, and all care workers get retirement benefits.

The average hourly pay for a childcare worker in Illinois is $13.97. Nationwide, the average hourly wage is $16. Home Care providers average $14 an hour. Nationwide, the average is $15, according to ZipRecruiter.

What touches me about Sheryl's ad is its authenticity.

These are not highly paid celebrities selling fantasies. These are ordinary people trying to do the best they can with what little they have.

They may not be at the top of the ladder but their lives matter, too.

Sheryl's tears reminded me that the people behind the rallies and speeches are real. Someday many more of us will need them.

At some point, you or an aging parent will need someone to help you do the simple things like laundry, dressing, cooking and taking medicines.

We want caregivers to take their jobs seriously and do their jobs cheerfully.

But that will only happen if we pay them what they are worth and deserve.



