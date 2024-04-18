The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Suburban Chicago News

1 dead in fiery I-90 crash when car plows into toll booth near Hoffman Estates

The vehicle crashed into the toll booth near Barrington Road and burst into flames, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 dead in fiery I-90 crash when car plows into toll booth near Hoffman Estates
Illinois State Police squad car

The fatal crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on westbound I-90 at Barrington Road.

File photo

One person is dead after a car crashed into a toll booth near Hoffman Estates Thursday morning on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m., the car ran into the toll booth on Interstate 90 westbound at Barrington Road then burst into flames, according to Illinois State Police.

The unidentified person was dead on the scene, state police said.

