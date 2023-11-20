Healthy Thanksgiving side dishes: Will these be on your table?

When you think of Thanksgiving side dishes, which favorite comes to mind? Is it mashed potatoes? Stuffing? Sweet potato casserole? Maybe roasted vegetables?

According to Campbell’s 2023 “State of the Sides” report, 67% of those surveyed said they prefer side dishes to the main entrée.

As for America’s favorite dish, mashed potatoes take the cake, and stuffing comes in second place.

But holiday eating can also bring a lot of anxiety to those who have health goals or struggle with moderation.

Here’s what registered dietitians said about building a healthy Thanksgiving dinner.

What are the healthiest Thanksgiving side dishes?

Thanksgiving classics are a must, but licensed dietitian nutritionist Abra Pappa says the healthiest way to enjoy the holiday is by shaking up the side dish options.

Many of the staples have a mushy, dense feel — delicious, sure, but it might not leave us feeling our best.

The healthiest side dishes switch up the flavor, texture and nutritional profile.

A fresh cranberry sauce or chutney adds great acidity to a Thanksgiving dinner. stock.adobe.com

“What I think a lot of people don’t put on the table that makes a difference is something with acid and something fresh,” she says.

You could try a cranberry sauce or chutney, a sweet and tart homemade applesauce or even a fall platter that incorporates fruit.

But the easiest way to do this is a salad, which will have cool, crunchy greens and a hint of acid in the salad dressing. It doesn’t have to be elaborate roasted vegetables, Pappa says. You can go for a simple salad of greens and a fun dressing.

“Certainly from a nutrition perspective, that’s a nice bonus because we’re getting in more fresh, punchy, vibrant vegetables, but it also dramatically improves the balance of the meal from a flavor perspective,” she says.

In general, vegetables are going to be the healthiest side dish to include this Thanksgiving. Aside from contributing to your daily recommended intake — which only 10% of adults reach — it will also diversify your plate.

“It’s autumnal vegetable season, so I love really leaning into a variety of veggie dishes that we can put on the table,” Pappa says. “There’s 1,000 ways to make Brussel sprouts and they should be on the table in my opinion.”

One nutritionist says roasted Brussels sprouts should be part of a Thanksgiving menu if at all possible. stock.adobe.com

“It’s worth the extra step to sift through and make sure that the produce you’re buying looks really fresh, so if the Brussel sprouts are super brown and starting to discolor, they’re older and they’re not going to be as good,” she says. “You’re going to have to use a lot more (seasoning) to make those Brussel sprouts taste good.”

What a healthy Thanksgiving plate looks like

A few components make up a healthy Thanksgiving dinner plate that’ll leave you satisfied and feeling good – no one wants to spend the rest of the night uncomfortable and sick from overeating.

Start by making sure you have a vegetable on your plate to balance out the carb-heavy dishes.

You’ll also want to get your favorite foods in there. Maybe that’s trying a little bit of everything, maybe that’s prioritizing treasured dishes.

A fresh green salad is a great and healthy option for a Thanksgiving side. stock.adobe.com

Pappa gives an example: “Mashed potatoes and stuffing are absolute necessities, there is no Thanksgiving worth it if I’m not having (them),” she says. But tacking on her mom’s homemade biscuits always leaves her feeling overly full, so she’ll take them home as leftovers for next-day Thanksgiving enjoyment.

The old saying “your eyes are bigger than your stomach” also applies here. A study published in Food Quality and Preference found we often serve ourselves to the size of the plate, so be mindful of portion sizes, especially if you’re using large dinner plates. You can always go back and grab more food if you’re not satisfied by the time your plate is clean.

There’s also a healthiest way to eat that plate

Eating protein first is the best way to manage your blood sugar levels, which will prevent an energy crash and help you feel more satisfied, according to registered dietitian Kara Collier. Next, you’ll want to support that with non-starchy vegetables, which will add fiber to your meal. Fiber helps the body digest and control blood sugar levels.

Diabetic individuals have to be particularly careful balancing carb-heavy Thanksgiving meals with other dishes, says Collier.

“[Glucose amounts] can add up pretty quickly,” she says. “So (be) a little more selective of which carbohydrate choices you pick.”

She also recommends bringing a low-carb side dish or dessert, like this keto stuffing or keto-friendly pecan pie, so you know you’ll have something glucose-friendly to enjoy.

If you’re heading to multiple Thanksgiving dinners, that could also mean making some choices so you don’t feel overstuffed and sick. Look at the “big picture,” Collier says: Can you prioritize your favorite dishes at some meals and favorite dessert at others?

Remember to also take care of your health in aspects other than food — are you getting good quality sleep? Managing your stress levels? Drinking too much, which lowers inhibitions and causes us to overeat? Getting in a walk or exercise?

“You’d be surprised at how much just 10 minutes of movement after eating helps,” Collier says.

Read more at usatoday.com